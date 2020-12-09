Prairieville man pleads guilty to burglary, illegal possession of firearms

Staff Report

On Nov. 16, Adam Blackwell of 37216 White Rd. Prairieville, age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (10 counts) and Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling. Blackwell was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Craig Stewart, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Emile St. Pierre. This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a residential burglary in Ascension Parish.

On June 28, 2017, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s detectives responded to a Prairieville residence in reference to a burglary investigation. Upon arrival detectives made contact with the victim who advised that someone had broken into the residence and taken without permission multiple firearms and jewelry. Detectives canvassed the scene and observed a bed comforter to be missing from the area of the residence where the guns were taken.

On June 29, 2017, detectives received information indicating that Adam Blackwell was attempting to sell a variety of different firearms. Detectives traveled to Blackwell’s residence and made contact with a relative who advised that Blackwell was not present at the residence. While at Blackwell’s residence, detectives observed a bed comforter in plain view that was determined to be the bed comforter taken from the residence during the burglary.

Detectives secured the residence and obtained a search warrant for the interior of the residence. During a search of the residence, detectives located items which were believed to be taken during the burglary. In addition, witnesses provided information indicating that Blackwell was in possession of multiple firearms fitting the description of the firearms taken during the burglary.

A criminal history check revealed that Blackwell had prior convictions for Simple Burglary, Theft and Illegal Use of Body Armor.

Detectives were able to secure a warrant of arrest for Blackwell who was subsequently apprehended and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Upon entering a guilty plea pursuant to the plea agreement with prosecutors, Blackwell was sentenced to 12 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served on each count to run concurrent with one another.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.