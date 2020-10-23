Two arrested on drugs and other charges

Staff Report

On Thursday night, October 22, deputies responded to a residence on Beech Street in Gonzales in reference to a domestic disturbance.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Morris Miles, fled the scene shortly before deputies arrived. A short while later, deputies received another 9-1-1- call stating that Miles was at a residence on Mire Road making verbal threats.

As deputies arrived on scene, Miles fled the scene and deputies pursued the vehicle where the vehicle stopped on Cannon Road and at which time Miles fled on foot where he was arrested by deputies.

Deputies learned that a female passenger was also in the vehicle, who was identified as Crystal Scott.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, and a quantity of heroin was located, a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana were also located. Deputies also located drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

During the investigation, Miles kicked the back window of a patrol unit that caused minor damage.

Morris Miles was charged with domestic abuse battery, aggravated flight from officer, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of heroin, simple battery, no motor vehicle insurance, owner to secure registration, driver must be licensed, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property, drug paraphernalia, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Crystal Scott, 23, of Gonzales, was charged with possession of MDMA, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.