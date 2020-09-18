Joint investigation leads to arrest of Prairieville man on charges of child exploitation

Staff Report

Investigators from the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit – Baton Rouge Field Office, in conjunction with the FBI, arrested an Ascension Parish man Wednesday, Sept. 16, after they learned of his participation in child exploitation on a social media app. 38-year-old Derrick Louque of Prairieville was arrested for charges related to indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation for sexual purposes of a juvenile, and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

The initial investigation began earlier this month when Investigators began an undercover child exploitation case. During the course of the investigation, Louque was identified as having an online conversation with an undercover FBI Agent posing as a juvenile. Louque further solicited and agreed to meet the juvenile for sex. Yesterday morning, Troopers along with the FBI took Louque into custody after he arrived at a meeting location where he agreed to meet the juvenile for the purpose of having sex.

Louque was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for violating LRS 14:81 Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, LRS 14:81.3 Computer Aided Solicitation for Sexual Purposes, and LRS 14:80 Attempted Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. This remains an active investigation, and there is no further information available at this time.

The LSP Special Victims Unit works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes, and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.