St. James Parish woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 fatal shooting

A St. James woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter Aug. 21 in connection with the shooting death of a St. James man in December 2021.

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes Ascension, Assumption, and St. James parishes, announced in a news release 53-year-old Sheila Williams pleaded guilty to the charge in the death of 61-year-old James Ross.

The plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors after Williams was indicted by a St. James Parish grand jury.

Williams was sentenced to 30 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon prosecuted the case and Judge Jason Verdigets presided over the matter.