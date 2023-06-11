Assumption Parish man found guilty of first-degree rape

An Assumption Parish jury found a 26-year-old Bayou L'Ourse man guilty of first-degree rape June 1.

According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release, the jury found Seth Savoie guilty after less than an hour deliberating.

First-degree rape carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Formal sentencing was set for Aug. 30.

According to the release, Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office detectives received a complaint Aug. 18, 2019 that a 10-year-old girl disclosed that she had been sexually abused.

Detectives reported the child gave a detailed account of being sexually assaulted by Savoie at 9 years old.

According to the release, detectives made numerous attempts to contact Savoie, who was 24 at the time, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

Detectives gathered evidence for the District Attorney's Office to present before a grand jury, which returned a true bill of indictment for first-degree rape Nov. 6, 2020.

Savoie was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Savoie was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over the matter was Judge Jason Verdigets.

The 23rd Judicial District includes Assumption, Ascension, and St. James parishes.