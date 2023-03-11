Gonzales man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

Staff Report

A Gonzales man pled guilty March 8 to federal charges in connection with an investigation into methamphetamine distribution, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans of the Eastern District of Louisiana.

In a news release, Evans announced 27-year-old Quan Lewis pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to district 500 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office narcotic agent received information in January 2020 from a confidential source that Eric Rodriguez was routinely driving from Jefferson Parish to the Prairieville and Gonzales area of Ascension Parish to purchase methamphetamine. On Jan. 20, 2020, agents reportedly learned that Rodriguez traveled to Gonzales where he remained around 15 minutes before returning to Jefferson Parish.

Agent conducted an investigatory stop of Rodriguez in Westwego and recovered around 444 grams of methamphetamine from the vehicle, according to the release.

Agents reportedly determined that Rodriguez obtained the methamphetamine from Lewis. A search of his phone revealed several text messages between him and Lewis in which they negotiated several transactions.

As reported in the release, Jefferson Parish agents used a confidential source to purchase methamphetamine from Lewis on Aug. 11, 2020. Under the direction of the agents, the source contacted Lewis and agreed to meet at a convenience store in Gonzales where Lewis sold the source one pound of methamphetamine with 97 percent purity.

For the conspiracy count, Lewis faces a minimum term of imprisonment of ten years and a maximum term of imprisonment of life, a fine of up to $10 million and a term of supervised release of at least five years. For the possession with intent to distribute counts, Lewis faces a minimum term of imprisonment of five years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 40 years, a fine of up to $5 million, and a term of supervised release of at least four years. At sentencing, Lewis must pay a mandatory special assessment fee of $100 for each count.