Gramercy man sentenced to 30 years in connection with 2019 fatal shooting

Staff Report

A Gramercy man was sentenced to 30 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served during a Nov. 14 court appearance.

According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release, 30-year-old Quannae Clark pled guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 2019 shooting death of 22-year-old Destin Smith of Gramercy.

The guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors just prior to the opening statements on the morning of the scheduled jury trial.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig prosecuted the case and Judge Steven Tureau presided over the matter.

According to the release, St. James Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a reported shooting at a Lutcher apartment complex Feb. 11, 2019.

After arriving, deputies reportedly found Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Smith later died of his injuries at an area hospital.

Detectives canvassed the scene and identified Clark as the suspected shooter.

After receiving a warrant, detectives arrested Clark at a residence in St. John Parish.

Pursuant to the plea agreement with prosecutors, sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a pre-sentence investigation.