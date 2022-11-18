23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Nov. 14-18

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Nov. 14-18.

Ascension Parish:

Byron Buie, 18482 Manchac Point Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 66, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault and Illegal Use of Weapons. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Todd Luke, 125 Navaho St. Zwolle, LA., age 29, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (2 counts) and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Assumption Parish:

Trevor Landry, 6320 Hwy 182 Franklin, LA., age 23, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (5 counts) and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

Misty Louque, 233 N Magnolia St. Gramercy, LA., age 41, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 5 years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 2 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 2 years supervised probation. On June 13, 2022, Jaylon Braxton, 1877 Middle Lane Vacherie, LA., age 24, pled guilty to Attempted Manslaughter and Illegal Use of Weapons. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. On November 14, 2022, the defendant was sentenced to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. On August 30, 2022, Quanne Clark, 502 N Ezidore St. Gramercy, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Manslaughter. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. On November 14, 2022, the defendant was sentenced to 30 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

Jai Steib, 19499 Mimosa Dr. Vacherie, LA., age 49, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

