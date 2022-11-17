23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Nov. 7-11

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Nov. 7-11.

Ascension Parish:

Efrain Urbina, 44444 Melancon St. Sorrento, LA., age 41, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 6 months in the Parish Jail with credit for time served. Neal Boudreaux, 37113 White Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 50, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation. Justin Robinson, 12232 Dutchtown Lane Geismar, LA., age 48, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation. John Bullock, 40157 Ronda Ave. Prairieville, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and Domestic Abuse Battery (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation. Michael Templet, 1733 Penn Blvd. Prairieville, LA., age 44, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Shaun McCrory, 180 Dunlieth St. Destrehan, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 6 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Matthew Cox, 12985 Geston Loop Rd. Grand Bay, AL., age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation. Brandon Crain, 12453 Forest Braud Lane Gonzales, LA., age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Sterling Steward, age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 6 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Leann Dixon, 18587 Little Prairie Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation. Viltris Gibbs, Gonzales, LA., age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation. Anuar Pena, 18178 Brown Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Melvin Johnson, 44305 Hwy 42 Prairieville, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Flight from an Officer. The defendant was sentence to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Lucas Soileau, 37313 Hwy 74 Geismar, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The defendant was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Chad Cuccia, 11321 Hwy 431 St. Amant, LA., age 49, previously pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Vehicular Negligent Injuring, General Speed Law, No Insurance, and Reckless Operation. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. This week, the defendant was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that the defendant serve 2 years of the said sentence, and the remaining 6 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation. Jayla Thomas, 15937 Manchester Ave. Baton Rouge, LA., age 24, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation. Michael Bacon, 18229 Old Ferry Rd. Maurepas, LA., age 41, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 6 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 6 months unsupervised probation.

Tracy Corretjer, 18658 Queen Florence Farms Livingston, LA., age 55, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Theft Valued at $1,000 or More, but Less than $5,000, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Hit and Run Driving, Possession of a Legend Drug without Prescription or Order, and Possession of Marijuana. The defendant was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Charles Steward III, 40450 Hwy 42 Prairieville, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Sage Clifton, 7322 Hwy 1 Donaldsonville, LA., age 21, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation. Douglas Caldwell, 1460 Little Prairie Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 43, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation. Jayson Haymond, 13049 She Lee Pl. Gonzales, LA., age 26, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (2 counts) Simple Criminal Damage Over $1,000 (2 counts), and Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles. The defendant was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation. Paula Spencer, 8907 Eastover Blvd. Denham Springs, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), and Illegal Carrying of Weapons. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Keona Henderson, 36083 Hwy 74 Geismar, LA., age 21, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation. Brian Lambert, 724 S Sammy St. Gonzales, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

Michael Landry, 101 Breaux St. Pierre Part, LA., age 63, pled guilty to Telephone Harassment and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. Kandera White, 27007 Hidden Rock Ct. Magnolia, TX., age 34, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Movable and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Derrick Johnson, 357 Hwy 400 Napoleonville, LA., age 41, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Shandrika Scott, 165 Blackwell Lane Belle Rose, LA., age 32, pled guilty to Accessory After the Fact to Home Invasion and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Victoria Danos, 149 Hwy 55 Bourg, LA., age 19, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation. Jessie Breaux, 11841 West Ave Cutoff, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

St. James Parish:

Clayvion White, 2211 Levy Gaudet St. Lutcher, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Domestic Abuse Battery and Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

