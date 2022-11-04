23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Oct. 24-28

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Oct. 24-28.

Ascension Parish:

Curtis Hutson, 36449 Rue La Monte Ct. Prairieville, LA., age 54, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $25,000 or More and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation. Donald Williams, 38303 Mulberry St. Gonzales, LA., age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1 year supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Assumption Parish:

Carrie Lovell, 111 Jones St. Napoleonville, LA., age 43, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Garland Jones, 111 Pecan St. Napoleonville, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation. Travis Lang, 212 Telegraph St. Napoleonville, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Christine Hughes, 928 West Fort St. Crowley, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Simple Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.