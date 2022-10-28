23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Oct. 17-21

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Oct. 17-21.

Ascension Parish:

Orlando Alexander Jr., 2211 S Ringer Ave. Gonzales, LA., age 29, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Douglas Brown, 12233 Leonidas Dr. Baton Rouge, LA., age 29, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $1,000 or More, but Less than $5,000 and was sentenced to 18 months in the Parish Jail with credit for time served.

Richard Grady Jr., 835 N Tobey Ave. Gonzales, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Byron James, 921 St. Vincent St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 21, pled guilty to Principal to Illegal Use of Weapons and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Michael LeBlanc Jr., 1612 N Coontrap Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation. Christopher McCumber, 37138 John St. Geismar, LA., age 52, pled guilty to Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Oliver Solomon, 216 Opelousas St. Donaldsonville. LA., age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Dupaty, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

Donjiniray Albert, 2505 Lionel Washington St. Lutcher, LA., age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Beau James Morin, 45214 Teddy Babin Rd. St. Amant, LA., age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Leslie Harper, 17309 Penn Blvd. Prairieville, LA., age 52, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Kumari London, 5030 Brown Ext. Darrow, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Jayd Dickens, 9832 Eve Dr. Denham Springs, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Obscenity and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Sean Richardson, 11024 Hwy 431 St. Amant, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Theft Of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Benjamin McNeal, 39327 Catoire Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 46, pled guilty to Failure to Reister and Notify as a Sex Offender and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Brandon Morein, 14320 Tiggy Duplessis Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Phillip Roberson, 14440 Airline Hwy Gonzales, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Domestic Abuse Battery. The defendant was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Tanner Eppinett, 38340 Duplessis Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 26, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $1,000, but Less than $5,000 (2 counts), Bank Fraud (2 counts), Forgery (2 counts), and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. The defendant was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Craig Stewart and Maeghen Kling. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

Assumption Parish:

Delanea Settlemyre, 3178 Hwy 1 Labadieville, LA., age 24, pled guilty to Cruelty to Juveniles and was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 2 years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 4 years are to be suspended. Upon release, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Megan Crawley, 3178 Hwy 1 Labadieville, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Cruelty to Juveniles and was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 2 years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 4 years are to be suspended. Upon release, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Nicole Blanchard, 147 Redwood St. Labadieville, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Gabriel Talbot, 136 Bertie St. Napoleonville, LA., age 49, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Jude Albarado, 2466 Hwy 308 Thibodaux, LA., age 23, pled guilty to Obscenity and was sentenced to 2 ½ years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.