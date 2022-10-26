Louisiana First Court of Appeal to hold arguments at Ascension Parish's Gonzales courthouse

Staff Report

The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal announced that the First Circuit will hold oral arguments at the newly constructed Ascension Parish courthouse annex in Gonzales on Nov. 2.

Donaldsonville, a city on the west bank of the Mississippi River, is the parish seat, but many governmental agencies have facilities on both sides of the river.

The Gonzales building houses the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court and courtrooms for the Ascension Parish Court and the 23rd Judicial District Court. The First Circuit oral arguments will be conducted in the Jury Room of the east bank courthouse, at 607 E. Worthey Street, beginning at 10 a.m., according to a news release.

The First Circuit is one of five Louisiana intermediate appellate courts. The First Circuit’s territorial jurisdiction extends over sixteen parishes in the southeastern part of Louisiana. The court is domiciled in Baton Rouge and normally holds hearings at its courthouse located at 1600 N. Third Street, and more recently through virtual technology during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of its educational, community, and professional outreach programs, the First Circuit on occasion travels to various locations within its jurisdiction, such as the Ascension Parish courthouse annex, to hold court.

Attorneys representing clients with appeals pending before the First Circuit will be presenting oral arguments before a three-judge panel comprised of Judge J. Michael McDonald, panel chief; Judge Page McClendon, and Judge Guy Holdridge, who served as a district court judge on the Twenty-Third Judicial District Court for 24 years prior to being elected to the First Circuit.