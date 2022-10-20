Ohio man sentenced to 20 years in connection with child pornography scheme

Staff Report

A Cleveland man received a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to computer fraud and pornography involving juveniles in the 23rd Judicial District of Louisiana.

Arnold McCann, 24, pled guilty after a plea agreement with prosecutors following a 2021 arrest, according to a news release from the district attorney's office for Ascension, Assumption, and St. James parishes.

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office detectives were notified a juvenile's social media account had been compromised in November 2017. An unknown subject had attempted to have the juvenile produce lewd photos. The account was abandoned but remained active.

In March 2020, the account was opened by the creator and discovered it was being used and contained child pornography.

Through investigation, detectives were able to identify McCann as the individual who gained access to the account. He was residing in Ohio at the time and was determined to be a registered sex offender.

Detectives identified two of the children in the images as residents of Assumption Parish.

After applying for a warrant, McCann was arrested in Ohio and subsequently transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Upon entering the guilty plea, he was sentenced to 20 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Upon release, he must register and notify as a sex offender or child predator for a period of 15 years.

Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney prosecuted the case. Judge Tess Stromberg presided over the matter.