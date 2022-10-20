23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Oct. 10-14

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Oct. 10-14.

Ascension Parish:

Toriano Sims, 4004 W 38th Baton Rouge, LA., age 48, was found guilty of Theft Valued Over $5,000, but less than $25,000. Sentencing was deferred to a later date. Sean Murphy, 13200 Depen St. Gonzales, LA., age 18, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation. Anthony Rivere, 40446 Fox Run Dr. Gonzales, LA., age 20, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation. Leslie Carter, 6258 Hwy 44 Convent, LA., age 55, pled guilty to Possession or Introduction of Contraband in a Penal Institution and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Zakenrick Williams, 3315 Baytree St. Vacherie, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Obstruction of Justice and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation. Romel Harvey, 306 W Seventh St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Leila Braswell and Maeghen Kling. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Assumption Parish:

Ellisles Thomas, Belle Rose, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $1,000, but Less than $5,000 and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation. Vincent Whitson, 110 Peterville Lane Belle Rose, LA., age 46, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Bruce Knockum, 125 Jones St. Napoleonville, LA., age 61, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Krystal Latino, 161 LaButte St. Plattenville, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation. Dontae Breaux, 159 Georgetown Lane Belle Rose, LA., age 20, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 1 year of the said sentence is to be served, and the remaining 4 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation. Arnold McCann, 4197 West 20th Cleveland, OH., age 24, pled guilty to Computer Fraud and Pornography Involving Juveniles. The defendant was sentenced to 20 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant must register and notify as a sex offender or child predator for 15 years.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

Jaryan Roussell, 155 East 16th Edgard, LA., age 23, pled guilty to Aggravate Flight from an Officer and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation. Eddie Williams, 164 East 23rd Reserve, LA., age 43, pled guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation. Prince Parker, 253 E 14th Gramercy, LA., age 32, was found guilty of Terrorizing. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.