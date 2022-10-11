23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Oct. 3-7

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Oct. 3-7.

Ascension Parish:

Leroy LeBlanc, 910 Monroe St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Jobe Holsomback, 148 N Brown Ave. Gonzales, LA., age 45, pled guilty to Theft Valued at Less than $1,000, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation. Demetrice McGalliard, 134 Evangeline Dr. Donaldsonville, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Tristan Hudson, 12140 Brown Rd. Denham Springs, LA., age 24, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 ½ years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. David Duplessis Jr., 43043 Weber City Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 36, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Demontrey Fisher, 1516 N Harco Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and Domestic Abuse Battery Involving Strangulation. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Ashley Truxillo, 9114 E Hwy 936 St. Amant, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation. Jordan Williams, 1645 St. Francis Ln. St. Gabriel, LA., age 25, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Sentencing was deferred to a later date. Angelina Williams, 38517 Charleston Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 21, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation. Devin Williams, 1718 S Sandra Ave. Gonzales, LA., age 23, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons (2 counts) and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

C. Leflore, 12254 Lamargie St. Baton Rouge, LA., age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Illegal Carrying of Weapons. The defendant was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation. Frederick Masters, 44056 Bill Richardson Rd. St. Amant, LA., age 41, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation. Jeremy Randazzo, 40055 Coontrap Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation. Anthony Miller, 35732 River Oaks Dr. Geismar, LA., age 44, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation. Devin Harris, 16193 Hwy 16 French Settlement, LA., age 25, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Tiffiny Carbo, 207 S Pleasant Ave Gonzales, LA., age 50, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation. Terrence Jacobs, 11122 Stevenson Rd. Geismar, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Nicholas Dimm, 5548 Miles Rd. White Castle, LA., age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Austin Redmond, 7536 Vice President Dr. Baton Rouge, LA., age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Thomas Guillot, 215 Paradise Alley Donaldsonville, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Simple Battery, and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

Lucretia Cavalier, 4339 Hwy 70 Pierre Part, LA., age 58, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

St. James Parish:

Jermemy Lucas, 10490 Legion St. Convent, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Sexual Battery. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. Johnathon Prembrook, 3142 Antioch St. Paulina, LA., age 32, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $1,000 or More, but Less than $5,000, Theft Valued Less than $1,000, and Attempted Theft Valued at Less than $1,000. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

On May 10, 2022, Darnell Robertson, 2389 Cypress St. Lutcher, LA., age 56, pled guilty to Manslaughter. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. On October 6, 2022, Robertson was sentenced to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Travis Lucas, 10188 Burnside St. Convent, LA., age 43, pled guilty to Failure to Register as a Sex Offender 2nd Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. Yquan Lemar, 2195 Hwy 20 Vacherie, LA., age 21, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.