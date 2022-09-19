Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to charges in Ascension Parish court

Staff Report

Rapper Mystikal pleaded not guilty to charges including rape and strangulation during his arraignment Sept. 19 in an Ascension Parish Courthouse in Gonzales.

Mystikal, whose name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was indicted previously by a parish grand jury.

The 51-year-old rapper, who rose to fame in the 1990s, has been accused of an attack at his house in Prairieville on July 30.

His charges include: first degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, and possession of marijuana.

After his arrest, he was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville. He has been held without bail.