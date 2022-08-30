23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Aug. 22-26

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Aug. 22-26.

Ascension Parish:

Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week.

Assumption Parish:

Valerie McKee, 100 Moffett Ct. Morgan City, LA, age 50, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $1,000 or More, but Less than $5,000 and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Latisha Davis, 110 Pugh St. Paincourtville, LA, age 41, pled guilty to 2nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation. Devin Lang, 108 Timothy St. Pierre Part, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 1 year of the said sentence is to be served, and the remaining 4 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation. Kantrall Duncan, 100 Ridgeway St. Thibodaux, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and Simple Criminal Damage to Property Over $1,000. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation. Lance Walker, 135 Lydia St. Thibodaux, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Casey Arthur, 414 Isle of Cuba Rd. Schriever, LA, age 31, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Lloyd Hampton, 102 Jenna Ct. Schriever, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Brandon White, 1917 Van Arpel Dr. LaPlace, LA, age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule V Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Kentrell Lang, 217 Telegraph St. Napoleonville, LA, age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Theft of Identity, and Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1 year supervised probation. Charles Berger, 103 Daigle St. Pierre Part, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

Keenan Bolden, 13100 Stonefield Dr. Houston, LA, age 22, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation. Travis Williams, 2476 Hwy 308 Thibodaux, LA, age 23, pled guilty to Simple Robbery and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Joel Westmoreland, 194 Simmons Rd. Napoleonville, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Melissa Leonard, 40387 Ordoyne Ln. Ponchatoula, LA, age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Chance Johnson, 508 Canal St. Napoleonville, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. David Perry, 1615 N Cedar Ave. Gonzales, LA, age 31, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.