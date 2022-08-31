By His Grace: Watchman on the wall

Edith Nevis

You may ask, “What is a watchman on the wall?”

A watchman is a person who sounds the alarm when trouble is fast approaching. It is the watchman's responsibility to remain alert and vigilant in the watch tower to keep the city safe, while keeping a keen eye on their surrounding for hidden danger to alert those in harm's way to take cover for safety.

As a believer, we have duties of a watchman as well as we share the good news of the gospel, encourage each other in faith, inspire with love, and sound the alarm to hidden dangers of living life absent of Christ.

How do we encourage others in the faith?

I live by faith as an example before others. Be a support through prayer by praying with and for one another, and speaking life giving words of encouragement when needed. For it is written, “do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ.”

I recently encountered a situation beyond my control that if not for my faith would have been devastating. My immediate response was to turn to the one I fully trust, Jesus. I cast my cares upon Him while aligning my words to His will. It is the will of God that we are not fearful or dismayed.

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

And through my confession of faith something amazing happened, I experienced an inner peace that all would be well, and it was in the end. As believers we are to place our complete trust in God’s faithfulness towards us for He can not fail.

How does one inspire with love? Love in action comes in many forms. I have learned through the years when treating others with genuine kindness and respect I am representing the love of Christ. It always amazes me when I greet another with a kind word or a smile the reaction I then receive. The question which comes next, am I always this happy? My response refers back to the source of my joy, Jesus. The continued dialog eventually leads to an opportunity to witness while sharing the love of Christ.

“ For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Sound the alarm…

As previously mentioned as followers of Christ we are to not only share the gospel, we are to warn others of what can happen if a person rejects Jesus. I have encountered individuals with various reasons why they are unwilling to accept Jesus into their life. And hard as I tried their willingness to receive the message was to not prevail. The severity of the hour in which we live is at hand. Straddling the fence of indecision when it comes to receiving Christ as Savior is unwise for the enemy knows his time is short and is working overtime for your soul.

God will judge those who have rejected his son and refused to repent and turn from their wicked ways. This judgement is irreversible, leading to eternal damnation. “Then I saw a great white throne and him who was seated on it. The earth and the heavens fled from his presence, and there was no place for them. And I saw the dead, great and small, standing before the throne, and books were opened. Another book was opened, which is the book of life. The dead were judged according to what they had done as recorded in the books. The sea gave up the dead that were in it, and death and Hades gave up the dead that were in them, and each person was judged according to what they had done. Then death and Hades were thrown into the lake of fire. The lake of fire is the second death. Anyone whose name was not found written in the book of life was thrown into the lake of fire.”

Jesus is knocking on the door of your heart. Are you willing to let him in? And to those who believe you are not worthy to receive his love of forgiveness. Recall the true purpose to why He laid his life down on the Cross for all mankind. He did so out of love.

“For as high as the heavens are above the earth, so great is his steadfast love toward those who fear him.”

And it was his death, burial and resurrection that paid the cost for our sins. For it is written, “In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace”

In whom do you place your hope? If Christ came today, would He know you as one of His own? If unsure of your relationship with the Lord, or would like to renew it, allow me to extend an invitation to experience his unconditional love for you. By your own free will, you accept Christ as Lord and Savior. This will be the most important declaration you will make. Do not allow this moment to pass; tomorrow is not promised.

When you declare with your mouth "Jesus is Lord" and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, it is written you will be saved. This has nothing to do with religion and all to do with a relationship. For it is written, "It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved."

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord, Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Be blessed and go in peace. Shalom.

Bible references: Philippians 4:6-7 (Math. 6:25,Col. 3:15); Isaiah 41:10 NIV; Proverbs 3:5-6 NIV; Romans 8:38-39 (1 Cor. 15:24); Revelation 20:11–15; Romans 10:10 NIV. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse. Cross references in parentheses ().