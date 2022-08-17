By HIs Grace: Faith, Forgiveness, and Love

Edith Nevis

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

“Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ, who gave himself for our sins to rescue us from the present evil age, according to the will of our God and Father, to whom be glory for ever and ever. Amen”

Our faith as a believer now more than ever must be firmly grounded in the Lord. Never wavering in fear or doubt. Why? The world we live in is swiftly changing and has become extremely unpredictable. In the eyes of the unbeliever, it is quickly explained away through the lens of world views. But those whose faith is securely anchored in the Lord will not be shaken by what they see, for we have been warned through scripture of what is to come.

“Jesus answered: “Watch out that no one deceives you. For many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am the Messiah,’ and will deceive many. You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of birth pains.”

As a follower of Christ, it is imperative to closely examine our heart for any unforgiveness. Why is this so important? The coming of Christ is fast approaching to receive the church (you and I) unto himself. It is written, “But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins,” which leads me to believe unforgiveness will stand in the way between us and God, who is righteous.

To be unforgiving represents a form of hate. “If anyone says, “I love God,” and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen cannot love God whom he has not seen.” At the return of Christ, you do not want to be caught lacking in the matter of forgiveness.

Then comes love…

You and I are to sincerely love one another. For it is written, “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.” Love should be blind to anything that makes us different and binds us together through Christ alone. In heaven there is no division of race or classes. When we are home with our Lord, we shall be one happy family.

“After these things I looked, and this is what I saw: a vast multitude which no one could count, [gathered] from every nation and from all the tribes and peoples and languages [of the earth], standing before the throne and before the Lamb (Christ), dressed in white robes, with palm branches in their hands.”

The message of Faith, Forgiveness, and Love, the three most important matters to the heart of God and our Lord, has been consistently taught within the column By His Grace. My sincere prayer is that you have gained wisdom from all that has been shared through the years. The very thought of sharing the heart of God with you, our readers, while never deviating from the Gospel of truth as you are pointed towards Jesus, has brought me much joy. And I hope you will continue to apply the message of faith, forgiveness, and love to your life. As a servant first unto God and then to you, I give all the praise and honor to our Lord and Savior for choosing me to be the vessel he appointed for this special assignment.

To love on you!

I can honestly say it has been a privilege and honor to serve our heavenly Father in this way. As a believer we are called to be ambassadors of Christ, to go in all the world and spread the gospel near and far. And in doing so, the greatest blessings to come from our obedience is when another person through our confession of faith is won unto Christ.

You may ask, how do I begin to walk in faith, forgiveness, and love? A relationship must be established through his son, Jesus. For those who desire a relationship with the Lord, or would like to renew it, allow me to extend an invitation to experience his unconditional love for you. By your own free will you accept Christ as Lord and Savior.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord, Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Special note: I would like to extend a warm and heartfelt thank you for six marvelous years. Your love and support is sincerely appreciated. The final By His Grace column will be Aug. 31. As I wait to hear from God, I patiently await my next assignment ministry and continue to write. I am a firm believer that when one door closes another shall open. You can follow me on my YouTube channel by typing in the search box Edith Nevis By His Grace, select the page, and remember to click the notification button.

Until next week, be blessed and go in peace. Shalom.

Bible references: Galatians 1:3-5 NIV (Math. 20:28); Matthew 24:4-8 (1 John 4:1-3, John 5:43, Rev. 6:2-4, Acts 11:28); Matthew 6:15 NIV; 1 John 4:20 ESV; John 13:34 ESV (1 John 2:7); Revelation 7:9. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse. Cross references in parentheses ().