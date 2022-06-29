By His Grace: Precious are we to God

Edith Nevis

“And may you be able to feel and understand, as all God’s children should, how long, how wide, how deep, and how high his love really is; and to experience this love for yourselves, though it is so great that you will never see the end of it or fully know or understand it. And so at last you will be filled up with God himself.”

When you think of the word precious, what comes to mind?

Do you immediately define the word to mean dear or valuable, something that is irreplaceable? This is how our heavenly Father views you and me, His creation. In the eyes of many, self-worth is often equated to the measure of how others perceive them -- not fully understanding the depth of God’s love.

In fact, His love for you and me began with a thought. Imagine for a moment, the Creator of heaven and earth simply thought us up, and with a love so deep and pure decided to create what He thought into the likeness of himself. And if this was not enough, He took His very own breath to bring to life those whom he intentionally created with love, you and me.

“My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them.”

Do you realize what this means? We are deemed by God Almighty to be invaluable (priceless).

And unfortunately, there are many who struggle with the concept they are precious in the sight of God. How so? When a person experiences a lack of love or hurt through negative words and actions of others, it becomes difficult to see yourself worthy of His love. Due to past experiences, unbeknownst to us, we begin to compare the Lord to man. It is here where we wrestle with the true knowledge how very special we really are in Him. I recall when I witnessed this firsthand during an encounter I had with a young man at a book fair.

That afternoon, the Lord had directed a young man in his early 20s to my table. He shared that he, too, was a new author and poet, and had begun a start-up business in computer graphics.

As we talked about various topics pertaining to the fair, he examined the cover of my book. He became intrigued by its design and inquired about its content. I shared how the book came about and continued to answer even more questions. I began to sense something was unfolding. I knew in my spirit I had to pay attention. Since the young man appeared interested in the book, I offered it at a discounted rate. He hesitated; he then said his funds were limited but that he truly wanted to purchase a copy. I sensed the Lord wanted him to have it, so I offered the book as a gift. Then it was revealed.

The posture of kindness surprised the young man. He then began to respectfully decline the offer. What he said next caught me totally by surprise: "I cannot accept the book; for I am not worthy." My heart broke. That was what I had sensed in him earlier, brokenness and rejection. In that moment it was challenging to him to comprehend that someone would love him that much to give him something free of charge. Yet, this is exactly what our Savior did when He laid down His life for us.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

I gently explained with all the love within me to the young man how much he was cherished and loved. He was precious in the sight of God. When all said in done he eventually accepted that which was ministered to him as true. He received Christ as Lord and Savior. And yes, he accepted the book as a gift of love and promise to read it.

You may ask, how do I know for sure if this love you speak of is really for me. It is essential to study the written word of God for it is truth, brings healing, builds confidence, and reassurance while encouraging emotional stability as you discover who you truly are in Christ.

You and I are unique, designed with such precision and excellent in every way. Begin to see yourself through the lens of Christ for you are like a precious jewel, you are meant to shine.

"See what great love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God! And that is what we are!"

And He will always validate his children through His love.

There may be someone who desires to be in the family of God to partake in His many promises. If this, is you allow me to extend an invitation to experience His unconditional love for you. There is nothing you must do but receive it. By your own free will you accept Christ as Lord and Savior.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord, Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ

Until next week, be blessed and go in peace. Shalom.

Bible references: Ephesians 3:18 TLB (Rom. 8:39); Psalm 139:15-16 ESV; John 3:16 NIV (Rom. 5:8);1 John 3:1a NIV (John 1:12). To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse. Cross references in parentheses ().

