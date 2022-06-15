Reader sees positive results with Citrus Bergamot

Leanne McCrate

Dear Dietitian,

A while ago, you shared information about the supplement Citrus Bergamot. I was interested in this because I had seen a few advertisements purporting that this supplement could lower LDL cholesterol by up to 30%.

When I had my annual exam and lab work done in January 2022, I discussed the results with my doctor. Because my LDL (low-density lipoprotein) has continued to climb in my 60s, he recommended I take medication to lower it. I told him about CB (Citrus Bergamot), and we agreed to try that first. I took the supplement for three months. In early May, I repeated the cholesterol labs. My LDL cholesterol went down from 165 to 130. That isn’t quite 30%, but I was very pleased with the results. My doctor cautioned me that the numbers were still elevated, but I’ve decided to continue this regimen and see if it improves further.

I just wanted to thank you for giving me the information you did. It encouraged me to look further and take a step of faith to improve my health without drugs.

Sincerely,

Alice

Dear Alice,

I commend you for improving your health! Great job!

As a review for readers, there are two types of cholesterol. LDL is sometimes referred to as “bad” cholesterol because a high level (greater than 100 mg/dL) causes a build-up of plaque in your arteries. If the build-up is left untreated, it may increase the risk of heart disease. HDL (high-density lipoprotein) is often referred to as “good” cholesterol because it sends cholesterol back to the liver to be removed from the body.

Continue a diet rich in fruits and vegetables and consume lean proteins and unsaturated fats, like canola oil and olive oil. Remember to get at least 25 grams of fiber in your diet every day. Finally, 20 to 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise three to four times a week will also aid in lowering cholesterol.

I appreciate your taking the time to e-mail a thank you note. It gives me great satisfaction that the education “Dear Dietitian” provides is helping people like you!

Until next time, be healthy!

Dear Dietitian

Disclaimer: This column is for educational purposes and is not a substitute for medical care. Talk to your doctor before beginning a supplement regimen.

Leanne McCrate, RDN, LD, aka Dear Dietitian is an award-winning dietitian based in Missouri. Her mission is to educate consumers on sound, scientifically-based nutrition. Do you have a nutrition question? E-mail her today at deardietitian411@gmail.com. Dear Dietitian does not endorse any products, health programs, or diet plans.