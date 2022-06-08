By His Grace: Present your request to God

Edith Nevis

"Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God."

I once heard a message that resonated with me about faith. The teacher used as illustration a plane in flight climbing above turbulence in the sky to reach a safe altitude and overcome the storm. It caused me to stop and ponder my prayer life and walk-in faith and steps taken to achieve maximum results for a smooth landing in life.

When encountering uncomfortable circumstances beyond our control, no doubt we think the struggle is real. Bills are due and money always seems to be slightly under the household budget. Once you have overcome one challenge, another seems to be waiting in the wings. In these situations, what do you?

Remember the God we serve. Do not fear and come up a little higher in prayer, above the storms of life to maintain an altitude of faith to get results.

"Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance."

You may have noticed I said, "think the struggle is real," not spoken out loud.

Why?

You never want to give life to spoken words that contradict what God says about you or the circumstances.

"Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof."

It is the will of God that you and I live a blessed, fulfilled, and victorious life. How do I know, he said so, "For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

How does one climb a little higher in prayer life? I recall I was instructed by the Holy Spirit that, when in prayer, I am to use the written Word of God within my petition. Since I am not one who always remember the scriptures in its entirety, I began using my prayer book, "Prayers that Avail Much," by Germaine Copeland to help guide me in my petition in prayer and more effectively. And since I know the Word of God never changes, I take him at his word. As we walk in obedience to the will of God, what was promised to those long ago still applies to you and me still today.

Do not misunderstand, there is no magical formula in how to pray to get results. When going before the Father in pray do so with a sincere and humble heart, let your prayer request be known and according to his will, and in the name of Jesus. God cannot come in agreement with your prayer request when your request is outside of his will (that which is good for you). Believe by faith you have received that which has been asked.

When you and I speak the Word of God within our prayer our faith is then in agreement with His promise. Through prayer we call into exitance from the spiritual realm into the physical realm those things which be not. It is written, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”

And here is where our faith grows, “So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.”

As we juggle many hats, personally and professionally, there will be times when we find ourselves at a crossroad in life, where our faith can be tested. Beware the enemy is on the prowl to steal, kill, and destroy those life dreams and ambitions, talents and gifts, and promises that come from the Lord. He comes to discourage you while questioning where your help will come from. Remember as you reach a little higher in prayer your answer comes from the one who sits at the right hand of the Father. Jesus!

" I will lift up my eyes to the hills—From whence comes my help? My help comes from the Lord, Who made heaven and earth."

As we climb in prayer above the turbulence of the enemy's noise, we began to maintain in faith through praise and thanksgiving a safe altitude to reach our destination in total victory.

In God’s perfect timing and not our own shall we receive that which is asked.

Unshakable faith brings with it unbelievable results.

There may be someone who desires to be in the family of God to partake in His many promises. If this, is you allow me to extend an invitation to experience His unconditional love for you. There is nothing you must do but receive it. By your own free will you accept Christ as Lord and Savior.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord, Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ

Allow me to speak a blessing over you.

" The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace."

Until next week, be blessed and go in peace. Shalom.

