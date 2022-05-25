By His Grace: The authority invested in you

Edith Nevis

Have you ever been awoken by the Holy Spirit at the oddest hour to either hold conversation with the Lord or read the Word of God? I noticed this would happen frequently with me. Over time, I came to understand these moments occurred because the Lord wanted to spend undisturbed time with me. And though I experienced on occasion moments of tiredness, what I gained from our togetherness was refreshing and invaluable.

It was 3 a.m. when I was awoken and instructed to read Acts chapter three, the story of Peter and John and the lame man. I knew there was a purpose behind the request, so I prayed for awareness to receive the revelation.

The story begins with Peter and John’s journey to the temple for mid-day prayer. As they approach the temple, they encounter a lame man at the temple gate who beg of alms from those who enter.

“When he saw Peter and John about to enter, he asked them for money. Peter looked straight at him, as did John. Then Peter said, “Look at us!” So the man gave them his attention, expecting to get something from them.

Then Peter said, “Silver or gold I do not have, but what I do have I give you. In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, walk.”

At the conclusion of my reading, I was asked by the Holy Spirit what I saw. Immediately, I saw within Peter the posture of authority, boldness, compassion and faith.

As Peter and John approached the temple gate, neither shied away from the lame man, as so many sadly would do when encountering the homeless and less fortunate. His compassion was revealed through his response, “Silver or gold I do not have, but what I do have I give you.”

The Bible says the sick, poor, and needy will always be amongst us. As followers of Christ, we are not to turn away but turn toward those in need and do so with a generous heart. For it is written, "For the poor will never cease to be in the land; therefore I command you, saying, 'You shall freely open your hand to your brother, to your needy and poor in your land.”

Peter’s deliberate approach to the situation was with a determination in seeing this man well. How so? As disciples of Christ, and through that name only, authority had been given to Peter and John to speak life into dire situations when encountered. For it is written, “And whatever you ask in My name, this I will do, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son.”

What seemed to be an impossible feat for a man who has been lame from birth, Peter spoke into existence with boldness and assurance, “In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, walk.” It is Peter’s unshakeable faith when spoken -- never doubting -- believed, that it is the will of God for the lame to be completely healed that produced results.

And his action next was of brotherly love. For it was written, “Taking him by the right hand, he helped him up, and instantly the man’s feet and ankles became strong. He jumped to his feet and began to walk. Then he went with them into the temple courts, walking and jumping, and praising God.”

It is important to understand, brothers and sisters in Christ, we, too, have been given authority to do that of Peter and John and for the Kingdom of God. For it is written, “I assure you and most solemnly say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be lifted up and thrown into the sea!’ and does not doubt in his heart [in God’s unlimited power], but believes that what he says is going to take place, it will be done for him [in accordance with God’s will]”

Our mountain can come in the form of health, wealth or family challenges. The key to experience an effective prayer life and use of the authority given will require we align our spoken words with the written word of God pertaining to that situation. God cannot come in agreement with your prayer request when your words contradict with doubt and unbelief.

“This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. And if we know that he hears us—whatever we ask—we know that we have what we asked of him.”

You may ask, how do I begin to walk in this authority? A relationship must be established through his son, Jesus. For those who desire a relationship with the Lord, or would like to renew it, allow me to extend an invitation to experience his unconditional love for you. By your own free will you accept Christ as Lord and Savior.

When you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord," and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, it is written you will be saved. This has nothing to do with religion and all to do with a relationship. For it is written, "It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved."

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord, Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ

Bible references: Acts 3:3-6NIV; Deuteronomy 15:11; Acts 3:7-8 NIV; 1 John 5:14-15 NIV; Romans 10:9-10 NIV. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse. Cross references in parentheses ().

-- Edith Nevis can be reached at 857-2200 or at enevis@gannett.com.