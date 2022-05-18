Planning and mindfulness help thwart habit of eating while bored

Leanne McCrate

Dear Dietitian,

I have recently lost 20 pounds, and I’ve been exercising to keep the weight off. My problem is I sometimes eat at night out of boredom. I know I need to break this bad habit, but I keep doing it over and over again. Help!!

Thank you,

Julie

Dear Julie,

Eating out of boredom can lead to unnecessary calories and, of course, eventual weight gain. The goal is to be healthy, and if our bodies are well-nourished, we will be less tempted to eat when we are not hungry. The best defense is a good offense, so know what works for you. Some people eat three meals a day with nothing in between; others plan snacks throughout the day.

Plan meals ahead of time and take time to make a thorough grocery list. A nutritious diet includes lean proteins, lots of fruits and vegetables, mostly unsaturated fats instead of saturated, and whole grains. Plan meals 4-5 hours apart.

If healthy snacks are a part of your routine, take them with you when you leave the house. A nutritious snack includes carbohydrate and protein. For example, try an apple with one tablespoon of peanut butter, a Greek yogurt, a piece of fresh fruit with one ounce of cheese, or half a sandwich. You may even plan an evening snack if that is when you have trouble. A Greek yogurt is satisfying, and the protein helps you feel full. Try to avoid junk food and foods high in sugar.

Pay attention to your body, and know the physical signs of hunger. It is important to tend to your body’s signals. That’s why Mother Nature gave them to us. If you ignore hunger signals, your brain will send them less frequently, disrupting your body’s rhythm. This may result in overeating because you’re not in tune with the signal that tells you when you are full.

Eat when you are hungry. First, a hunger pang will strike when blood sugar levels drop. Is it time for a snack? If we continue without eating, our stomachs will “growl.” This is the sound of air moving around in the stomach and intestines. The “growling” sound is louder when you are hungry because there is no food in the stomach to muffle the roar. It’s time to eat.

If you have followed these suggestions and still hear the cupboards calling when you are bored, try the following distractions:

Clean out a closet and give clothes away if you are not using them. You’re helping somebody, so feel good about it.

Read a good book.

Contact an old friend.

Shop online, but don’t buy anything. I love to look at purses and shoes online, but I avoid impulse purchases (most of the time).

Play a video game.

Drink water.

Balance your checkbook.

Finally, ask yourself if you have a food compulsion. This is when there is a strong urge to eat a particular food, and you may not be able to stop eating it after you start. If this is the case, you may be better off avoiding that food entirely. After all, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Good health to you!

Leanne McCrate, RDN, LD, is an award-winning dietitian based in Missouri. Her mission is to educate consumers on sound, scientifically-based nutrition. Do you have a nutrition question? Email her today at deardietitian411@gmail.com. Dear Dietitian does not endorse any products, health programs, or diet plans.