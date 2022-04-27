By His Grace: Our hope is in the Lord

Edith Nevis

“We put our hope in the Lord. He is our help and our shield. In him our hearts rejoice, for we trust in his holy name. Let your unfailing love surround us, Lord, for our hope is in you alone.”

With all that has occurred in recent months in the world, especially in Europe, one would wonder where we are in the prophetic timeline of God's master plan. Is the world on the brink of World War III. Many questioned how close we are to the coming of Christ. Answer: close.

“And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom.”

If we are truly living in the last days, how will this affect mankind? The answers can be found in the word of God, The Bible.

“And then many will be offended, will betray one another, and will hate one another. Then many false prophets will rise up and deceive many. And because lawlessness will abound, the love of many will grow cold.”

I have heard others express reading the Bible can be intimidating and difficult to understand. Especially when it comes to the Book of Revelation, which reveals our victory over the enemy in the end. No need to fear or be intimated by what has been inspired by God and intended as an indisputable source of truth and wisdom to navigate this life victoriously. For it is written, “Blessed is the one who reads aloud the words of this prophecy, and blessed are those who hear it and take to heart what is written in it, because the time is near.”

What makes you afraid? Is it the notion that Christ's imminent return will catch you off guard and unprepared? Are you living life absent Christ?

“But as the days of Noah were, so also will the coming of the Son of Man be. For as in the days before the flood, they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark, and did not know until the flood came and took them all away, so also will the coming of the Son of Man be.”

Today, we live in exciting times. All that was recorded in God’s written word and spoken of by the prophets is coming to pass in swiftness and in accuracy, which leads me to believe the return of Christ will be fulfilled as well.

There are many false teachers and prophets directing our young, old and uninformed, while persuading them to believe there are many roads to heaven. Allow me to say, there is only one. It is written, “Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.”

How then do we know the truth? Read the Bible for yourself. Spend time in the word and his presence, and you will come to know the heart of the Father through the love of his Son.

Align yourself with a Bible-based, believing church whose leaders are fully accountable for what they teach. As you learn, begin applying the word of God within your life, never compromising your faith to please others, and live it out before man as taught by Jesus long ago.

Remember, Christ stepped out of eternity into time for our benefit, not his own.

"For I have come down from heaven not to do my will but to do the will of him who sent me. And this is the will of him who sent me, that I shall lose none of all those he has given me, but raise them up at the last day. For my Father’s will is that everyone who looks to the Son and believes in him shall have eternal life, and I will raise them up at the last day."

And it was his death, burial and resurrection that paid the cost for our sins. For it is written: “In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace”

In whom do you place your hope? If Christ came today, would he know you as one of his own? If unsure of your relationship with the Lord, or would like to renew it, allow me to extend an invitation to experience his unconditional love for you.

By your own free will, you accept Christ as Lord and Savior. This will be the most important declaration you will make. Do not allow this moment to pass; tomorrow is not promised.

When you declare with your mouth "Jesus is Lord" and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, it is written you will be saved. This has nothing to do with religion and all to do with a relationship. For it is written, "It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved."

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord, Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Be blessed as you continue to bless others along the way. Shalom, go in peace.

Bible references: Psalm 33:20-22 NLT; Mathew 24:6-7 NKJV (Rev. 6:2-4, Acts 11:28); Mathew 24:10-12 NKJV (2 Pet. 2:1); Revelation 1:3 NIV (22:7); Mathew 24:37-39 NKJV; John 14:6-7 NKJV (1 Tim. 2:5); John 6:38-40 NIV; Ephesians 1:7 NKJV (Heb. 9:12); Romans 10:9-10 NIV. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse. Cross references in parentheses.

