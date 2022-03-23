By His Grace: All are invited

Edith Nevis

The long-awaited envelope finally arrived. Inside were three important cards of information pertaining to our appearance. First, the invitation with the date, time and location of the ceremony. Next, the accommodation card. And finally, the RSVP card, which gave the option to accept or decline the invitation. Why is this important? The ceremony is by invitation only. Time is of the essence when completing the details for the upcoming event.

As I reviewed the content of the envelope, I begin to reflect upon another invitation that, if accepted, is life changing.

On April 17, we will come together with family and friends in celebration of Easter, also referred to as Resurrection Sunday. It is a sacred time of fellowship as we share the Gospel.

You may ask what is the Gospel? The birth, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

When God created man and, in his image, he did so out of love and to be loved in return. The relationship with our Father in heaven was always meant to be upfront and personal. “I will walk among you and be your God, and you shall be My people.”

The fall of Adam due to sin (disobedience) created a separation between man and God.

HE is Holy, and prior to sin so were we.

It was written long ago the forgiveness of sin for the Children of Israel required the sacrifice of an unblemished lamb. It is the blood of the lamb that was used as compensation for their sins. The religious practice acceptable by God and for the time being was meant only to be temporary.

How so?

The plan of God for the permanent pardoning of sin, (then, now and forevermore) would require the blood of a man who knew no sin. “The next day he saw Jesus coming toward him, and said, “Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!”

Jesus’s birth was for the sole purpose to die. He came to be the bridge and mediator for all humanity and to reconciled you and I back to God. And through Jesus’s death once again where we made back in right standing before God. “Him who knew no sin he made to be sin on our behalf; that we might become the righteousness of God in him.”

And through the blood of Jesus it is written, “Because of the sacrifice of the Messiah, his blood poured out on the altar of the Cross, we’re a free people—free of penalties and punishments chalked up by all our misdeeds. And not just barely free, either. Abundantly free! He thought of everything, provided for everything we could possibly need, letting us in on the plans he took such delight in making. He set it all out before us in Christ, a long-range plan in which everything would be brought together and summed up in him, everything in deepest heaven, everything on planet earth.”

You may ask what is the penalty of sin? Judgement to a place called hell due to the separation of man from God caused by sin. This separation results in our spiritual death. God created you and me to live and be forever with him in heaven for eternity.

The resurrection of Christ has paid in full and on our behalf the penalty of sin. “Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?”

You may ask, what is the invitation that is a game-changer for me?

Now that you have heard the Gospel; I extend to you an invitation together with family and friends and other believers to join us in celebration of life within Christ and for eternity.

By your own free will, you accept Christ as Lord and Savior. This will be the most important declaration you will make. Do not allow this moment to pass; tomorrow is not promised, and Jesus is coming.

When you declare with your mouth "Jesus is Lord" and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, it is written you will be saved. This has nothing to do with religion and all to do with a relationship. For it is written, "It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved."

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord, Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and Savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

May the Lord keep you and bless you continuously. Shalom, go in peace.

Bible references: Leviticus 26:12 AMP (Deut. 23:14); John 1:29 AMP; 2 Corinthians 5:21 ASV (Is. 53:6, 9); Ephesians 1:7-10 MSG (Heb. 9:12); John 11:25-26 NIV (6:39,40,44); Romans 10:9-10 NIV. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse. Cross references in parentheses.

Edith Nevis can be reached at 857-2200 or at enevis@gannett.com.