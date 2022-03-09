By His Grace: God is faithful to His Word

Edith Nevis

Have you felt in recent months as if life were like driftwood being tossed to and fro?

There may be moments when everything appears chaotic, when nothing said or done comes out right. We know the right scriptures to defeat the enemy at his game but fail to apply them in every situation. Then there is the feeling of loneliness. You begin to question where the Lord is in the situation, why these things are happening to you.

It appears you are being pulled in many directions, unable to process a clear thought and please all those who call upon you.

That feeling of uncertainty while struggling inwardly over which direction to take next becomes overwhelming. It is like always having a great starting point but never reaching the finishing line. And out of frustration, we throw our hands up in defeat.

You are not alone.

To withstand the many challenges we face, you and I are to be securely anchored in the Word of God. This is accomplished daily through studying and applying His Word through positive confession. When we speak the Word of God over our circumstances, we then are aligning ourselves in agreement with His promises. By not doing so, we leave a door open for the enemy to step in. He will set about quickly separating the key from the lock, replacing our faith in Christ with fear.

But always remember, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.”

The Word of God when applied continually encourages those who believe. The Word reassures us that through Christ we can do all things and succeed. “Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.”

The word of God will impart knowledge and wisdom of right from wrong, enabling you and me to make wise choices during difficult times. “For the Lord gives wisdom; from his mouth come knowledge and understanding.”

To those found in Christ, who are called his children, the word of God will reprimand and correct in love. “Those whom I love I rebuke and discipline. So be earnest and repent.”

When I personally got hold of these truths and began to apply them during my walk with Christ, my perspective in life began to change. Situations I once believed impossible to overcome became not so. I recall the Lord asking of me one afternoon, “Is there anything too hard for me?” My reply was, "No." And it was at that moment when I declared with my mouth and believed in my heart was when I ceased being driftwood.

Take the Lord at his word. He will do what he promises he will do; for he is a covenant keeper.

And there is one promise you can always trust the love of Christ for you is free of charge and comes with no other requirement but to simply love Him in return.

There may be someone who has never experienced a relationship with the Lord and wonders, how does one obtain this gift of love that is promised?

By your own free will, you accept Christ as Lord and Savior. This will be the most important declaration you will make. Do not allow this moment to pass; tomorrow is not promised.

When you declare with your mouth "Jesus is Lord" and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, it is written you will be saved. This has nothing to do with religion and all to do with a relationship. For it is written, "It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved."

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord, Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

May the Lord keep you and bless you continuously. Shalom, go in peace.

Bible references: 2 Timothy 1:7 NKJ; Proverbs 16:3 NIV (Ps. 37:5); Proverbs 2:6 NIV; (Job 32:8) Revelation 3:19 NIV (2 Cor. 11:32); Romans 10:9-10 NIV. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse. Cross references in parentheses.

Edith Nevis can be reached at 857-2200 or at enevis@gannett.com.