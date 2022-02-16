By His Grace: The coming of our Lord

Edith Nevis

"For I have come down from heaven not to do my will but to do the will of Him who sent me. And this is the will of Him who sent me, that I shall lose none of all those He has given me, but raise them up at the last day."

There has been much conversation more now than ever regarding the end times and the second coming of Christ. For many, the subject is uncomfortable, and for others, it is invalid. Why is that?

It is surprising how many Christians who love the Lord find it difficult to mention heaven and hell. And in some cases, they are oblivious to the times in which we live. This is common when there is little teaching on the end times in church.

The subject can be intimidating due to lack of biblical understanding associated with current events and prophecy fulfillment. But it is important as believers we equip ourselves with the knowledge of God in preparation for His return.

It is no longer permissible to be closet Christians, those who follow His teaching but do not share it with others.

"According to the Lord's own word, we tell you that we who are still alive, who are left till the coming of the Lord, will certainly not precede those who have fallen asleep. For the Lord himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of god, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever."

You may ask how one prepares for His coming. Through personal study of the scriptures. Ask questions of those who strongly grasp the Word of truth. And if you do not have a home church to attend, obtain a study Bible to use with your personal one for understanding the scriptures.

I found the best teacher of all to be the Holy Spirit. He and I spend countless hours in conversation. No longer am I afraid to read the Book of Revelation, which reveals the devil's defeat and our ultimate victory.

"It is written in the prophets, ‘And they will all be taught of God.’ Everyone who has listened to and learned from the Father, comes to Me."

On the other hand, non-believers, individuals who do not accept the word of God as truth, view the entire affair as fabricated to scare people into submission to an invisible God. This permits people to govern their lives as please, without being held accountable for their actions that go against His will.

To go against the will of God is to reject His love. It is an act of rebellion, proclaiming He has no authority and place in the lives of those He created. Do not allow the enemy to deceive you. Taking this position is dangerous.

"Everyone must submit to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except from God, and those that exist are instituted by God. So then, the one who resists the authority is opposing God’s command, and those who oppose it will bring judgment on themselves."

Be aware that the enemy's main goal in these perilous times is to kill, steal and destroy all whose faith and commitment is rooted in Christ.

When will we know of his coming?

"But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only.”

“And there will be strange signs in the sun, moon, and stars. And here on earth the nations will be in turmoil, perplexed by the roaring seas and strange tides. People will be terrified at what they see coming upon the earth, for the powers in the heavens will be shaken. Then everyone will see the Son of Man coming on a cloud with power and great glory. So when all these things begin to happen, stand and look up, for your salvation is near!"

We are truly living in the greatest time ever, the end times. Are you ready?

The final question you may have is how to be sure you may have everlasting if you never held a personal relationship with God?

When you declare with your mouth "Jesus is Lord" and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, it is written you will be saved. This has nothing to do with religion and all to do with a relationship. For it is written, "It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved."

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord, Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next week, be blessed and go in peace. Shalom.

