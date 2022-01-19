By His Grace: Remain in the Faith, all is not lost!

Edith Nevis

“To Timothy, a beloved son:

Grace, mercy, and peace from God the Father and Christ Jesus our Lord.”

The Apostle Paul’s second letter to Timothy is one of encouragement in remembrance of his consistent unwavering faith, and the responsibilities that accompany it. Paul, while he himself is in prison for sharing the gospel, encourages Timothy to remain strong while anchored in the Word, and as he perseveres through difficult times head.

The letter warns Timothy will experience opposition to his teaching of the gospel, and many shall fall away from truth as they seek to follow other teachings; however, be not dismayed for, he is not alone. Paul reminds Timothy what he shall encounter will become uncomfortable yet is to serve a greater purpose by God’s divine design. And those who endure to the very end shall receive a great reward.

I inquired of the Lord at the start of my day what would He like for me to read and was led to 2 Timothy 1:7.

“For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.”

Immediately the verse quickened my spirit, for I knew it was for me. I needed to know more.

Since it is customary for me to read several verses above and below an intended passage, starting at verse 1, I began personalizing the scriptures as if the Apostle Paul was speaking directly to me. And in doing so I began to encourage myself in the areas where I, too, am weak.

“Be strong, and let your heart take courage, all you who wait for the Lord!”

It has been one week since returning home from being away due to Hurricane Ida. And though the home repairs are completed to satisfaction, I still have other issues to address when gaining my footing back in a world that has seemingly been turned upside down.

Yes, I have faith.

And yes, I trust my Lord.

But that does not stop the thoughts of what is next that will tilt the wheel of life once more. Within the past 24 months we went from being a prosperous nation to now experiencing ongoing food shortages, famine and pestilence, wars and rumors of war, and unpredictable weather patterns with deadly consequences… just to name a few.

We live in an amazing yet challenging time in history where the convergence of that which has been spoken of in Mathew 24 are seemingly coming to pass. The return of Christ draws near. While many whose faith has been shaken by fear due to recent events, allow me to remind you in whom we have set our hope upon and be encourage.

“The Lord is my strength and my shield; My heart trusted in Him, and I am helped; Therefore my heart greatly rejoices, And with my song I will praise Him.”

The Apostle Paul in his letter to Timothy made the point to remind him of his “unfeigned faith.” Why do you think he did so? It was not because Timothy faltered in unbelief. Paul words of encouragement were meant to stir up the anointing within Timothy, which propels him forward to complete the calling on his life set by God.

“Do not neglect the spiritual gift within you, [that special endowment] which was intentionally bestowed on you [by the Holy Spirit] through prophetic utterance when the elders laid their hands on you [at your ordination].”

Those who are followers of Christ are called to go in all the world and share the good news through our testimony of faith. We are not to run scared and give up hope due to circumstances beyond our control.

You and I are to be steadfast in our confession of faith. Stand on the promises of God until they come to pass. You may ask, “How can I do so, when I suffered much?” The storm came not to take life but to draw each of us closer to the one who gives life. And his name is Jesus.

Nowhere in scripture does it mention we will not suffer or experience trials and tribulation in this life. However, it is written: “I have told you these things, so that in Me you may have [perfect] peace and confidence. In the world you have tribulation and trials and distress and frustration; but be of good cheer [take courage; be confident, certain, undaunted]! For I have overcome the world. [I have deprived it of power to harm you and have conquered it for you.]”

Therefore, it is important to study the word of God and apply it to our life. When we align our words, thoughts and will to that of our heavenly Father, no longer shall we suffer from anxieties of the unknown. For it is written: “I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my loving eye on you.”

In our relationship with Christ is our covering from the storms of life. His everlasting love is where you and I find our rest from the chaos, peace of mind, and reassurance all will be well.

So, be encouraged my brothers and sisters and remain in the faith, all is not lost. Amen!

You may ask, how do I begin to come into agreement with the will of God? A relationship must be established through his Son, Jesus. For those who desire a relationship with the Lord, or would like to renew it, allow me to extend an invitation to experience his unconditional love for you. By your own free will you accept Christ as Lord and Savior.

When you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord," and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, it is written you will be saved. This has nothing to do with religion and all to do with a relationship. For it is written, "It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved."

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord, Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Be blessed and go in peace. Shalom.

Bible references: 2 Timothy 1:2 NKJV (1 Tim. 1:2); 2 Timothy 1:7; Psalm 31:24 ESV (Psalm 27:14); Psalm 28:7 NKJV; 1 Timothy 4:14 AMP; John 16:32-33 AMPC; Psalm 32:8 NIV; Romans 10:9-10. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse. Cross references in parentheses ().

