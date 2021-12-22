By His Grace: A message of hope this holiday season

Edith Nevis

"Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus."

After much-needed rest and quality time with family this holiday season, I have gained a new prospective for the incoming year.

I began contemplating what is next for 2022.

Where do I go from here? I knew the current assignments the Lord entrusted me with had been met. There is still much more to do before His return. I meditated and sought from the Lord what my purpose is going forwarded. It is as if we are given a blank page to a book that we are now to fill with the testimony of our new journey.

We all have a divine purpose in life, and with this comes great responsibilities. As you and I continually seek the Lord, He will reveal His plans. He may call some in mission here at home or abroad. He may call others into the ministry as pastors or leaders. Perhaps you are to become an intercessor or volunteer. Whatever your assignment is, remember that out of obedience blessing flows.

I asked, "Lord, what in this new season do you want me to do?

I heard this word: "Remember."

Suddenly a flood of memories came back, starting with my humble beginnings in the Lord. I recalled in detail where I came from and how far I have come. Changes in life that once appeared difficult were overcome through the unfailing love of our Savior.

Since the beginning of 2021, the suffering of many on various levels in life has rapidly increased. Remember, through the storms of life our Lord has been by our side. For it is written, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”

The time has come when you and I are to run the race set before us with assurance of crossing the finish line victoriously. The return of Jesus draws near. We all must be about our Father’s business, whatever the call may be. Be not afraid to step out in faith in uncharted territories. As followers of Christ go out amongst your brethren sharing your testimony of the goodness of God. The Lord goes before you to make a way of his coming.

"It is the LORD who goes before you; He will be with you. He will not fail you or abandon you. Do not fear or be dismayed."

You may ask, 'How God can use me? I am just an ordinary person.'

Our heavenly Father loves using the ordinary to do the extraordinary. If you are willing to submit to His will, our God will enable you to carry out His plans.

“For it is God who works in you to will and to act in order to fulfill his good purpose."

My question is, will you become an ambassador of Christ? Love as He loves and give as He gives in whatever capacity you are called?

You may ask how you begin. First, a relationship must be established with the Son of God. For those who desire a relationship with the Lord, or would like to renew it, allow me to extend an invitation to experience His unconditional love for you. By your own free will you accept Christ as Lord and Savior.

When you declare with your mouth "Jesus is Lord" and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, it is written you will be saved. This has nothing to do with religion and all to do with a relationship. For it is written, "It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved."

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord, Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and Savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

My prayer for you for 2022: "The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn His face toward you and give you peace."

Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year.

Bible references: Philippians 3:13 NIV (Luke 9:62, Heb.6:1); Deuteronomy 31:8 AMP (Ex. 13:21, Heb. 13:5); Deuteronomy 31:6; Philippians 2:13 NIV (Eph. 1:5): Numbers 6:24-26 (Deut. 28:3-6,Ps.31:16,John 14:27). To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse. Cross references in parentheses ().

-- Edith Nevis can be reached at 857-2200 or at enevis@gannett.com.