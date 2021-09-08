God will accomplish His purposes

Pastor Steve Ellison

In the previous meditation, we examined the continuing discussion of the prophecy of Isaiah in chapter 66:1-2. God reminded His people that He needed nothing from them, including a place in which to dwell.

With that fact firmly established God turned our attention to what it is that He desires from us. His heart longs for a people who will come to Him humbly with soft hearts and obedient and contrite spirits.

Psalms 25:8-10 promises good to these worshipers, "Good and upright is the Lord; Therefore He instructs sinners in the way. He leads the humble in justice, And He teaches the humble His way. All the paths of the Lord are lovingkindness and truth To those who keep His covenant and His testimonies." (NASU)

Next, God turns His attention to an unbelievable work that He will do. I am unable to determine exactly which work and when He is referring to, or if the prophecy has multiple referents. Perhaps it is the return of the exiles from Babylon, or perhaps it is the birth of the Church, or perhaps it is the restoration of Israel in the end times.

In Isaiah 66:7-11 God asks a series of rhetorical questions which leave me no choice but to marvel at God’s ability to make bold claims with no possibility of failure, "Before she travailed, she brought forth; Before her pain came, she gave birth to a boy. 8 "Who has heard such a thing? Who has seen such things? Can a land be born in one day? Can a nation be brought forth all at once? As soon as Zion travailed, she also brought forth her sons. 9 "Shall I bring to the point of birth and not give delivery?" says the Lord. "Or shall I who gives delivery shut the womb?" says your God. 10 "Be joyful with Jerusalem and rejoice for her, all you who love her; Be exceedingly glad with her, all you who mourn over her, 11 That you may nurse and be satisfied with her comforting breasts, That you may suck and be delighted with her bountiful bosom." (NASU)

I can only guess what God is referring to, but He knows, and He will surely bring it to pass. Certainly, it will be right on time, and certainly it will accomplish His purposes. Among those purposes is to bless His people in every way. Rejoicing and gladness will return to His people. Circumstances often seem bleak to us, but we know for a certainty that God is working even now and His ultimate triumph is guaranteed.

There is no chance for His prophecies to fail. We may think He is late, but He is not. We may think He is not at work, but He is. We may see no progress but progress there is. In the correct time, the time of His choosing, every aspect will fall into place perfectly and it will appear to be a sudden occurrence, but it will have been percolating a long time. What God conceives will be birthed and right on time.

Philippians 1:6 gives great assurance to individual believers, For I am confident of this very thing, that He who began a good work in you will perfect it until the day of Christ Jesus. (NASU)

God has given believers the gift of repentance, and the gift of faith. He has justified. He is sanctifying. One day, right on schedule, He will glorify. We long for the day the God completes the good work He began in us.