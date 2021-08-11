By His Grace: Is the End Times upon us?

Edith Nevis

To answer the question, you first must believe what has been written and spoken of by the Prophets. Where scripture is concerned, a lack of belief produces absence of knowledge. And here is where deception can distort facts.

“All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.”

Have we entered according to the Bible what is known as the End Times? Yes.

What the world experienced in March 2020 is, to man, unexplainable. But students of the Word of God understand that what is rapidly occurring in front of our very eyes was revealed in Scripture long ago. Allow me to share some facts from the Bible along with current world events that validate the claim.

“Blessed is the one who reads aloud the words of this prophecy, and blessed are those who hear, and who keep what is written in it, for the time is near.”

We shall begin at Mathew 24:3, where the disciples came to Jesus and asked, “Tell us,” they said, “when will this happen, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?” And in Jesus response to the disciples, he also reveals to you and me the signs to watch for of his coming and that it is near.

“And Jesus answered and said to them: “Take heed that no one deceives you. For many will come in My name, saying, ‘I am the Christ,’ and will deceive many. And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of sorrows.”

Many are coming in HIs name. In 2020, the publication The Guardian reported on a cult leader who claimed to be the recantation of Jesus with well over 5,000 followers. The intensity of wars and rumors of war has increased in 2021, beginning in the Middle East with Israel and Hamas, including Iran. And there is China - India and China – Taiwan, and Russia – Ukraine, with each of these disputes a hair fracture away from become reality. June 2021, reports from the United Nations claims there are well over 41 million people in over 40 countries who have or will experience a shortage of food. The recent pestilence outbreaks such as Marburg virus disease (MVD), Ebola virus disease (EVD), and the highly contagious COVID Delta variant has once again plagued our nation and the world. It was reported Aug. 8 more than 44 earthquakes had taken place around the world with many in the Mid-Atlantic Ridge area.

“Then they will deliver you up to tribulation and kill you, and you will be hated by all nations for My name’s sake. And then many will be offended, will betray one another, and will hate one another. Then many false prophets will rise up and deceive many. And because lawlessness will abound, the love of many will grow cold. But he who endures to the end shall be saved. And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in all the world as a witness to all the nations, and then the end will come.”

A hate group in Seattle Washington violently interrupted a peaceful Christian praise and worship event Aug. 7. In many other countries around the world, Christians are assaulted daily for their faith in Christ, even unto death. Violence across our great nation has increased by 33 percent according to an April 3 CNN publication.

But wait!

There is one more vital fact that MUST be shared. It is written the gospel of the Kingdom must be preached in all the world. How is this accomplished today? The World Wide Web.

What comes next?

And then the end will come.

You may ask, what does all this has to do with me?

Why am I sharing all these statistics?

It is essential you are aware of the times in which you live. All these facts and so much more points to the return of our soon coming King.

He that endures refers to all who is found in Christ and he in them who shall be saved from that which is to come upon the earth. You may ask what this would be? The wrath of God towards all who rejects him and walks on the side of disobedience.

You may question how to move forward now that it has been proven we truly are living in the end time. Of your own free will, you accept Christ as Lord and Savior. God is ready to receive us with open arms, regardless our past mistakes. There is no shame in you where Christ is concerned. It was His love on the cross for all mankind that has covered our sins. All that is required is to receive Him in love. The choice is yours. Allow me to extend an invitation to experience his wonderful love and all that it brings with it. This has nothing to do with religion and all to do with a relationship.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus’ name, amen.”

Welcome into the family of Christ.

May the lord keep you and bless you continuously. Shalom, go in peace.

Bible references: 2 Timothy 3:16–17 ESV; Revelation 1:3 ESV; Mathew 24:3-14 (Verse 3, Mark 13:1), (Verse 4, 1 John 4:1-3), (Verse 5, John 5:43),(Verse 6, Rev. 6:2-4),(Verse 7, Acts 11:28), (Verse 11, 2 Pet. 2:1), (verse 13, Mark 13:13), (verse 14, Rom. 10:18). To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse. Cross references in parentheses ().

-- Edith Nevis can be reached at 857-2200 or at enevis@gannett.com.