By His Grace: Lord, I worship Thee

Edith Nevis

“Lord, you are my God; I will exalt you and praise your name, for in perfect faithfulness you have done wonderful things, things planned long ago.”

As many are aware, I am a worshiper who does so in private and in public, and I make no apologies for it. I worship all day, every day, in praises and in song while reflecting upon His goodness. Our worship is just one of many forms of love expressed to the Father.

A true worshiper is one who lives to please God, whose lifestyle reflects that two-way relationship with Him. God is the source of our being who directs our path in life; for it is not our own to live.

I worship the Lord for He is faithful and true. What He promises, He always brings. There is nothing too hard the Lord cannot do. The Lord is not like man; He can never fail, and we are to worship Him solely because of who He is to me and you.

You may ask, who is the Lord to you. Allow me to share a few names, though there are many He goes by.

ELOHIM -- My Creator: “For by him all things were created, in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities—all things were created through him and for him.”

JEHOVAH – “I AM WHO I AM”: “Know that the Lord, He is God; It is He who has made us, and not we ourselves; We are His people and the sheep of His pasture.”

JEHOVAH JIREH -- My Provider: “And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.”

JEHOVAH ROPHE -- My Healer: “But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities; The chastisement for our peace was upon Him, And by His stripes we are healed.”

JEHOVAH SHALOM -- My Peace: “You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you. Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord, the Lord himself, is the Rock eternal.”

In Hebrew and Greek, "worship" is defined as an act of obedience, to bow down, and offer to serve the Lord unselfishly. Worship and praise express our deep love, faith, and respect toward God. You and I are to worship the one and true God whom Jesus came in the flesh to bear witness to.

“The Son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of his being, sustaining all things by his powerful word. After he had provided purification for sins, he sat down at the right hand of the Majesty in heaven.”

The benefits of worshiping God are to gain insight from all of His truth. In worship, His peace will always be found. Our heart grows full of His love when we praise Him. In our worship to Lord, we are uplifted with renew strength. You and I can worship in songs and praise, with uplifted hands or on bended knees.

Our worship is to be intimate and personal. Worship should come from the heart from which we are to serve the Lord and never out of routine based on traditions.

Do not be like those who worship outwardly just to be seen as holy. Beware your praises shall fall on deaf ears. Remember God examines the heart of man and not his or her actions alone.

“And you shall love the lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.”

You can worship corporately with other believers or in secret, where it is you and God alone. Bring your worship before the Lord with a clean and sincere heart. There you and I will find God ready to receive us with open arms, regardless our past mistakes. There is no shame in you where Christ is concerned. It was His love on the cross for all mankind that has covered our sins. All is required is to receive Him in love to be made whole. The choice is yours. Do not allow this moment to pass; tomorrow is not promised. But what is promised is that Jesus is coming soon.

When you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord," and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. This has nothing to do with religion and all to do with a relationship. It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord, Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and Savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next week, be blessed and go in peace. Shalom

Bible references: Isaiah 25:1NIV; Colossians 1:16 ESV; Psalm 100:3 NKLV; Philippians 4:19 ESV; Isaiah 53:5 ESV; Isaiah 26:3-4 NIV; Hebrews 1:3 NIV; Mark 12:30 ESV. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.

