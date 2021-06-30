By His Grace: When nothing else would do

Edith Nevis

“Satisfy us in the morning with your unfailing love, that we may sing for joy and be glad all our days.”

As I sat by the water, reflecting on the good ness of the God, I was reminded of a praise and worship tune a dear friend had suggested, written by Bethel Music’s Cody Carnes - “Nothing Else.” I began a YouTube search. All I could do after the conclusion of the song is raise my hands in praise.

Out of the simplicity of the lyrics, which in many ways rang true, brought tears. He is the only one who can satisfy our soul. I was reminded of those who have either walked away from Christ (due to disappointments or unbelief) or identify as Christians in name only. They never truly allowed themselves to experience His love in its fulness.

“May you experience the love of Christ, though it is too great to understand fully. Then you will be made complete with all the fullness of life and power that comes from God.”

It was this very love in which He came so no one would perish but would have everlasting life.

“Even so it is not the will of your Father who is in heaven that one of these little ones should perish.”

Believe me when I say the Lord’s unconditional love for you and me never fails. It is true to its purpose and covers all offense.

And for those still undecided should you return to Christ and will he forgive you, allow me to share a word of encouragement through his written word.

From Acts 17:24-27 and other biblical passages:

The God who made the world and everything in it is the lord of heaven and earth and does not live in temples built by human hands. And he is not served by human hands, as if he needed anything. Rather, he himself gives everyone life and breath and everything else. From one man he made all the nations, that they should inhabit the whole earth; and he marked out their appointed times in history and the boundaries of their lands. God did this so that they would seek him and perhaps reach out for him and find him, though he is not far from any one of us.

Can a person do anything to help God? Can even a wise person be helpful to him?

I am the vine, you are the branches. The one who abides in me while I abide in him produces much fruit, because apart from me you can do nothing.

You didn’t choose me. I chose you. I appointed you to go and produce lasting fruit, so that the father will give you whatever you ask for, using my name.

Choose to love the lord your God and to obey him and to cling to him, for he is your life and the length of your days. You will then be able to live safely in the land the lord promised your ancestors, Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.

Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.

The steps of a man are established by the lord when he delights in his way.

I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my loving eye on you.

I am the alpha and the omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end.

I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.

Nothing else would do except his love for me and you.

For those who desire a relationship with the lord, or would like to renew it, allow me to extend an invitation to experience his unconditional love for you. By your own free will you accept Christ as Lord and Savior. Do not allow this moment to pass; tomorrow is not promised. But what is promised is that Jesus is coming soon.

When you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord," and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. This has nothing to do with religion and all to do with a relationship. It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord, Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and Savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next week, be blessed and go in peace. Shalom

