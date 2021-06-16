By His Grace: Old school gospel warms the heart

Edith Nevis

“By his divine power, God has given us everything we need for living a godly life. We have received all of this by coming to know him, the one who called us to himself by means of his marvelous glory and excellence.”

I love praise and worship unto the Lord. Listening to the older classics places a smile upon my heart. Why? The words are not just lyrics alone, there is meaning behind the chorus. And this was the case while enjoying the intro of my favorite song, "The Giver" by the Full Gospel Baptist Fellowship Mass Choir.

“When God gives, it is not so much that he gives what we need, but he gives who we need, who has what we need. For he does not just give strength, but he is strength. He does not just give love, but he is love. He does not just give joy, but he is joy. He does not just send a doctor, but he is a doctor. He does not assign a lawyer, but he is a lawyer. In fact, he is everything you need!” -- Bishop Kenneth C. Ulmer.

As I sung praises unto God, and with lifted hands and sincere heart, the atmosphere became charged with the presence of the Holy Spirit. Here is when I knew I had God’s attention and he has mine. I recalled in recent conversation the moment years gone by when I came face-to-face with who I needed during a difficult period in life. I came to terms that Christ was not mere man. He was and still is all that the scripture says he is. And through valuable life lessons I discovered the importance of depending and trusting in the Lord. Laying down my 80/20 rule, surrendering all my cares into his loving and capable hands

“You, LORD, are all I have, and you give me all I need; my future is in your hands.”

It is important when sharing with others through personal testimony that you are transparent when it comes to your walk with Christ. Especially in the beginning stage of your relationship. It is through our testimony that we encourage others to keep the faith and do not give up. Just as an adolescent requires the strength and support of a parent, you and I have the support we need in Christ. There is nothing we cannot accomplish when he is in the center of all plans.

"But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."

The Lord is not just our redeemer; he is our joy and in him is our peace. In him we shall find everything we need.

The question asked within the song: “What does everything mean to you? Does it mean one or two things; do it mean three or four? No, everything means everything!"

“His divine power has given us everything required for life and godliness through the knowledge of him who called us by his own glory and goodness.”

When life becomes overwhelming, go to him. When the doctor's report does not line up to his will for your healing, pray to him. In Christ there is life, his word cannot come back void. For it is written: “Then you will call upon Me and go and pray to Me, and I will listen to you.”

And when you go to the Lord in prayer, believe. For it is written: “Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.”

The Lord is good for his promises. For the word said: “And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son.”

In his presence is where we will find our rest. He is my friend for he calls me friend.

“No longer do I call you servants, for a servant does not know what his master is doing; but I have called you friends, for all things that I heard from My Father I have made known to you.”

My heart overflows with praise unto the Lord because of all he has done. The scriptures read, “He restores my soul; He leads me in the paths of righteousness For His name’s sake.” “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; For You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.”

I share these things with you, my brothers and sisters in Christ, for you not to suffer from ignorance of the truth of what has been written by the inspiration of God himself. We all are held accountable for the choices made in life, where the accuser stands before God to point out our sins. Jesus is our lawyer in the throne room of heaven. Through our relationship with him rest assure our case will always win.

“In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace.”

Examine your relationship with the one who holds the key to your eternal resting place. Ask yourself whether you have made wise decisions that will glorify the Lord. How can I learn and apply the will of God in my life and in those around me through example?

We begin by making Jesus the center of our life. By your own free will, you accept Christ as Lord and Savior. This will be the most important declaration you will make. And I can assure you if you take a step toward Christ, he will take two steps toward you. Do not allow this moment to pass; tomorrow is not promised.

When you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord," and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. This has nothing to do with religion and all to do with a relationship. It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and Savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

May the lord keep you and bless you continuously. Shalom, go in peace.

