By His Grace: Follow the path of righteousness

Edith Nevis

He is the way…

It was decided a much-needed rest from the day-to-day grind was required, and what better place to go than to the downtown marina. There is something about the rippling sounds of the water that soothes my soul. It is where I often go when I engage in an upfront and personal conversation with the Lord.

As I sat quietly along the waterfront, enjoying the scenery, I heard these words: “Tell me what concerns you?” My initial response, with all due respect, was that the Lord knows all things. And though this is true, understand it is our communion with the Lord in an intimate relationship that he seeks. Here is where you and I may openly share, while holding nothing from Him, as He holds nothing back from us in return.

“Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.”

The love of the Christ for you and me is endless. He is more than a friend; He is our joy, healer, and most importantly our redeemer. The Lord is the gateway to our eternal happiness.

“Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved.”

The truth…

“The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.”

In my personal relationship with the Lord, love is the greatest truth of all for it encompasses everything. It is encouraging, gentle, kind, peaceful, fiercely protective, secure, and uplifting.

Jesus exhibits through his teaching and example of love tremendous patience, grace, and mercy. Even when ridiculed and persecuted, His love never changes. To be like Christ, we must live as He lived, love as He loved and give as He gave. If possible, walk in the ways of the Lord and do all things unto Him, even if it costs us in the process.

For it is written: “For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain.”

Recently my eldest daughter made mention she had witness through the years a change in you. She was referring to the manifestation of God’s love within my life. His love teaches not to keep account of wrong, forgive unconditionally, and live peaceably at all costs. And though on occasion his love comes with correction, it is often gentle and never to leave you broken.

Now there are those who may say easier said than done, you don’t have to live with these folks!

When you walk with God, the enemy will use others to discourage you. The first place of attack is on our character and position in Christ. Our natural response when under attack is to react likewise, never taking into consideration the ramifications of our actions before man but more before God. Defeat the enemy by remaining humble, walking in love and in peace as Jesus would do. Cover evil with good despite the circumstances and negative behavior of the others.

“A man without self-control is like a city broken into and left without walls.”

When living a Christ-centered life there will be times when you will come under attack by the adversary and your love walk will be tested? No worries, we have a promise of protection.

“No weapon formed against you shall prosper, And every tongue which rises against you in judgment You shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, And their righteousness is from Me,” Says the Lord.”

The life…

In the religious culture of today there are numerous and misleading teachings of multiple ways to heaven and all absent of the Son of God. I tell you the truth, not so.

Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.

A person who is unfamiliar with the Word of God can be easily led astray and forever separated from Him if not careful. Therefore, I implore you to read the Bible for yourself. I recommend those who struggle in the understanding of the scriptures to invest in a study Bible. Not only are study Bibles extremely helpful when participating either in a disciple group or personal Bible study, it gives clarity to what is being taught.

When you follow in the footsteps of Jesus then shall you follow the path of righteousness. Examine your relationship with the one who holds the key to your eternal resting place. Time is now for you to decide, will you trust Him and learn of Him for yourself?

The return to our soon-coming king draws near. If you are ready for a relationship with the Lord, or would like to renew it, allow me to extend an invitation to experience His unconditional love for you. By your own free will you accept Christ as Lord and Savior. Do not allow this moment to pass; tomorrow is not promised.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord, Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and Savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

May the Lord keep you and bless you continuously. Shalom, go in peace.

Bible references: John 14:6 NKJV; Philippians 1:6 NIV; Jeremiah 29:12-13 NIV; John 1:14: Acts 4:12 NIV; Philippians 1:21; Proverbs 25:28 NLT; Ephesians 1:7 KJV. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.

