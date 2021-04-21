By His Grace: The Lord your God is God

Edith Nevis

“Know therefore that the Lord your God is God; he is the faithful God, keeping his covenant of love to a thousand generations of those who love him and keep his commandments.”

How does one know God? Observe Him in action and learn of His ways. I cannot stress this enough: Set aside time to spend in His presence, and in doing so, you will become familiar with Him.

“God is not a man, that He should lie, nor a son of man, that He should change His mind. Does He speak and then not act? Does He promise and not fulfill?”

Does this mean we will know all things of God? No. God has so many facets to His being, many sides of His character, which are all good. No matter the length of life we are destined to live, we would never learn everything of God because He is new every day.

“O Sovereign LORD, you have begun to show to your servant your greatness and your strong hand. For what god is there in heaven or on earth who can do the deeds and mighty works you do?”

God is faithful

What does faithfulness look like to you? Do you always keep your word when it is given? Can another depend on you no matter the circumstances or cost? Are you consistent in your relationship with others? Truth be told, the answer to all three questions is no.

God’s faithfulness depends not on our words and commitment but His alone. His love for us is so great that it’s complete in mercy while covered in grace. Understand that in His faithfulness come healing and deliverance. It brings restoration to brokenness. His faithfulness can never be imitated by idols and false gods.

God is a god who can never fail you. In His faithfulness, He is just to forgive. You are the most important person to Him. He gave His only son for you. You can depend on the Lord. He promises to be with you always.

“For I am the LORD your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you.”

“Therefore, I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.”

His covenant of love

A covenant is like a marriage, when two come together as one.

God created you and me for the soul purpose to love and be in an everlasting relationship with so we can dwell with him for eternity. Now some would say, “God created the angels in heaven. He is not alone.” You are correct. However, angels were not created in God’s image, and those found in Christ will one day judge angels, placing us in a unique position.

God’s covenant of love is an unbreakable bond that has been firmly established from the beginning, with the promise of forgiveness of sin and restored relationship with mankind through that of his son, Jesus Christ.

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”

Love Him and keep His commandments

In keeping God’s divine rule, there is one that if obeyed will assure all others are followed.

“Jesus replied: ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’”

When we learn to love the Lord as he loves us, it will no longer be a challenge to take Him at His word. You will have learned through daily interaction how to depend solely on the Lord. No longer will fear and doubt overtake you when you are faced with circumstances beyond your control.

There is nothing too hard for the God you serve.

For those who desire a relationship with the Lord, or would like to renew it, allow me to extend an invitation to experience his unconditional love for you. By your own free will you accept Christ as Lord and Savior. Do not allow this moment to pass; tomorrow is not promised. But what is promise Jesus is coming soon.

When you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord," and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. This has nothing to do with religion and all to do with a relationship. It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and Savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

May the Lord keep you and bless you continuously. Shalom, go in peace.

Bible references: Deuteronomy 7:9 NIV; Numbers 23:19 NIV; Deuteronomy 3:24 NIV: Isaiah 41:13; Mark 11:24; John 1:1; Matthew 22:37-39. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.

-- Edith Nevis can be reached at 857-2200 or at enevis@gannett.com.