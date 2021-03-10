By His Grace: The time is now to TRUST

Edith Nevis

“Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

Have you ever come to a place in life where you look back and wonder in amazement how we came so far? The answer always comes back to His grace. "But by the free gift of God’s grace all are put right with him through Christ Jesus, who sets them free."

Consider the children of Israel's 40-year journey in the wilderness, a direct result of their disobedience, grumbling and unbelief.

“For the children of Israel walked 40 years in the wilderness, till all the people who were men of war, who came out of Egypt, were consumed, because they did not obey the voice of the Lord — to whom the Lord swore that He would not show them the land which the Lord had sworn to their fathers that He would give us, 'a land flowing with milk and honey.'”

God’s graces even then were in full operation despite themselves. He met their immediate needs during the journey for it is written, “And I have led you forty years in the wilderness. Your clothes have not worn out on you, and your sandals have not worn out on your feet.”

When our focus in life is directed in the wrong direction, we miss what’s more important right in front of us, God’s provision for you and I is enough in all circumstances.

Understand that you and I are no different than those before us long ago. Disobedience (seeking your will over his), grumbling (always complaining) and unbelief (lack of faith) keep us from God’s very best in life.

There are many mountains we tour unnecessarily that hinder our walk with the Lord and often come from being impatient, prideful, desiring to have one’s on own way, having a lack of humility, being unappreciative and not being willing to yield to the will of god. Don't confuse God's patience for his tolerance. We serve a righteous God!

"Out of the fullness of his grace he has blessed us all, giving us one blessing after another."?

I recall many years ago I heard these words, "I waited 40 years for you." You could imagine my shock. The lord went on to explain that from the time I became responsible in my decision making, which is when I became of age and knowledgeable enough to be held accountable by the Lord for my actions, I, too had many preventable journeys around my personal manmade mountains.

And through it all, His unconditional love, grace and mercy had been extended to me without end. I eventually I came to understand the depth of His love for me. And when I surrendered my all to Him, life for me had forever change. And I am forever grateful.

"Let us praise God for his glorious grace, for the free gift he gave us in his dear Son!"?

You and I are worth waiting for in the eyes of the Lord. The time is now to get our life with Christ in order. Seek Him while He is still able to be found. Forgive those who have hurt you. Repent of your sins. And most importantly receive His love of forgiveness for you. For once forgiven it is forgotten so sin no more, He wishes no one to perish.

"The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. Instead he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance."

The question is will you seek the Lord before too late? Will you invite him to be not only your savior but also your friend? Someone you can depend upon always.

If your answer is yes, then of your own free will you accept Him into your heart today? The time is now, for He is coming soon. He loves you just as you are and requires nothing more than your love in return.

To make sure you will be heaven bound to be with our Lord and family for eternity, a relationship with the Son of God must be established. There is no other way to the Father but through the Son. When you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord" and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus’ name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next week, be blessed and continue to bless others along the way. Go in peace.

Bible references: Proverbs 3:5-6; Joshua 5:6; Deuteronomy 29:5; John 1:16; Ephesians 1:6; 2 Peter 3:9. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.

