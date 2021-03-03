By His Grace: Make a joyful noise unto the Lord

Edith Nevis

“Shout joyfully to the Lord, all the earth. Serve the Lord with jubilation; Come before Him with rejoicing. Know that the Lord Himself is God; It is He who has made us, and not we ourselves; We are His people and the sheep of His pasture. Enter His gates with thanksgiving, And His courtyards with praise. Give thanks to Him, bless His name. For the Lord is good; His mercy is everlasting And His faithfulness is to all generations.”

Are you like me, always singing a hymn or two that reminds you of God's faithfulness?

There are times when I find myself awoken with a hymn flowing from within me. One such song was one of my beloved grandmother favorites, "Blessed Assurance.” Such memories still bring a smile to my heart.

When she sung the lyrics, there was no doubt in whom her faith was securely anchored. She knew from where her blessing flowed. I sensed every word she sung was personal and held tremendous meaning. This is how our relationship with Christ should be -- upfront and personal.

When singing with a humble heart and unto the Lord, a sense of calm and reassurance overtakes me, especially during moments of uncertainties.

“But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.”

There is power behind our confession of faith when exalting Him in praise and worship. I felt a need to explore from a biblical perspective the lyrics meaning of blessed and assurance while obtaining a greater appreciation of my grandmother's love of the song. Allow me to share beginning in Titus 2:12-13 KJV and other biblical passages:

Blessed assurance in Christ Jesus

But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world; Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ.

And we believers also groan, even though we have the Holy Spirit within us as a foretaste of future glory, for we long for our bodies to be released from sin and suffering. We, too, wait with eager hope for the day when God will give us our full rights as his adopted children, including the new bodies he has promised us.

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled, and unfading, kept in heaven for you, who by God's power are being guarded through faith for a salvation ready to be revealed in the last time.

For it is written: “In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s grace.”

Jesus answered, "Truly, truly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit." For it is written, “but if we walk in the Light as He Himself is in the Light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus His Son cleanses us from all sin.”

Teach me to do Your will, For You are my God; Let Your good Spirit lead me on level ground.

Though you have not seen him, you love him; and even though you do not see him now, you believe in him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy. For it is written, “The angel of the Lord encamps around those who fear Him, And rescues them.”

For we who have believed enter that rest, just as He has said, "As I swore in my wrath, they shall not enter my rest," although His works were finished from the foundation of the world. ... For the one who has entered His rest has himself also rested from his works, as God did from His.”

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places in Christ

Therefore be patient, brethren, until the coming of the Lord. The farmer waits for the precious produce of the soil, being patient about it, until it gets the early and late rains. You too be patient; strengthen your hearts, for the coming of the Lord is near.

And to know the love of Christ that surpasses knowledge, that you may be filled up to all the fullness of God.

AMEN!

You may ask how one begins to receive this gift of eternal life and blessed assurance if you have never had a sincere relationship with God. By your own free will, you accept Christ as Lord and Savior.

When you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord," and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. This has nothing to do with religion and all to do with a relationship. It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and Savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

May the lord keep you and bless you continuously. Shalom, go in peace.

Bible references: Psalm 100: 1-5 NIV; 2 Corinthians 12:9; Titus 2:12-13 KJV; Romans 8:23; 1 Peter 1:3-5; Ephesians 1:7 NIV; John 3:5-6; 1 John 1:7; Psalm 143:10; 1 Peter 1:8 NIV; Psalm 34:7; Hebrews 4:3,10; James 5:7-8; Ephesians 3:19 NIV. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.

