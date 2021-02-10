By His Grace: HIS love never fails…

Edith Nevis

“Now the tax collectors and sinners were all gathering around to hear Jesus. But the Pharisees and the teachers of the law muttered, 'This man welcomes sinners and eats with them.'

"Then Jesus told them this parable: 'Suppose one of you has a hundred sheep and loses one of them. Doesn’t he leave the 99 in the open country and go after the lost sheep until he finds it? And when he finds it, he joyfully puts it on his shoulders and goes home. Then he calls his friends and neighbors together and says, "Rejoice with me; I have found my lost sheep." I tell you that in the same way there will be more rejoicing in heaven over one sinner who repents than over 99 righteous persons who do not need to repent.'”

How often and how quickly do you and I fail to remember God’s love for each of us is real?

The enemy would like nothing more than to keep you in the state of denial of this fact. Here is where he goes on attack, when you’re most vulnerable during times of trouble and unsure of the precious love of God.

The love of Christ, which comes from the Father, strengthens us when weak. His love supports you and me on all sides, frees us from the shackles of distress, and brings peace to our souls.

This amazing unparalleled love covers our sins and has no limits despite our faults. It is complete in its giving and everlasting.

“Though the mountains be shaken and the hills be removed, yet my unfailing love for you will not be shaken nor my covenant of peace be removed,” says the Lord, who has compassion on you.”

Just look around you. Do you not see?

Everything God does and has created is out of love for you and me. His love comes with an abundance of grace and mercy and if not careful, one can miss out on a glorious experience. This point was driven home while listening to my favorite praise and worship song “Reckless Love,” by Cory Asbury. It was not only the lyrics that moved me to worship but what was shared through testimony on how the song originated that caused me to love Jesus even more.

Allow me to share:

“When I use the phrase, 'the reckless love of God,' I’m not saying that God Himself is reckless. I am, however, saying that the way He loves, is in many regards, quite so. What I mean is this: He is utterly unconcerned with the consequences of His actions with regards to His own safety, comfort, and well-being. His love isn’t crafty or slick. It’s not cunning or shrewd. In fact, all things considered, it’s quite childlike, and might I even suggest, sometimes downright ridiculous. His love bankrupted heaven for you. His love doesn’t consider Himself first. His love isn’t selfish or self-serving. He doesn’t wonder what He’ll gain or lose by putting Himself out there. He simply gives Himself away on the off-chance that one of us might look back at Him and offer ourselves in return.

His love leaves the 99 to find the one every time. To many practical adults, that’s a foolish concept. “But what if he loses the 99 in search of the one?” What if? Finding that one lost sheep is, and will always be, supremely important.

His love isn’t cautious. No, it’s a love that sent His Own Son to die a gruesome death on a cross. There’s no “Plan B” with the love of God. He gives His heart so completely, so preposterously, that if refused, most would consider it irreparably broken. Yet He gives Himself away again, again, and again. The recklessness of His love is seen most clearly in this – it gets Him hurt over and over. Make no mistake, our sin pains His heart. And “70 times seven” is a lot of times to have Your heart broken. Yet He opens up and allows us in every time. His love saw you when you hated Him – when all logic said, “They’ll reject me,” He said, “I don’t care if it kills me. I’m laying My heart on the line.” – Cory Asbury, American Christian musician, worship pastor and songwriter.

You may ask, how I can experience this love, I want to be in right standing with God.

When you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord," and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. This has nothing to do with religion and all to do with a relationship. It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and Savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next time, enjoy a wonderful and safe weekend.

May the lord keep you and bless you continuously. In Jesus' name, amen.

Bible references: Luke 15:1-7 NIV; Isaiah 54:10 NIV. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.

Edith Nevis can be reached at 857-2200 or at enevis@gannett.com.