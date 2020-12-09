By His Grace: When the Grace of God is at work

Edith Nevis

“For the grace of God has appeared, bringing salvation for all people, training us to renounce ungodliness and worldly passions, and to live self-controlled, upright, and godly lives in the present age, waiting for our blessed hope, the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ, who gave himself for us to redeem us from all lawlessness and to purify for himself a people for his own possession who are zealous for good works.”

Have you ever come to a place in life where you look back and wonder in amazement how we came so far? The answer always leads to the Grace of God.

“Let us then approach the throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.”

Consider the children of Israel's 40-year journey in the wilderness, a direct result of their disobedience, grumbling and unbelief. God’s graces even then were in full operation in spite of themselves. He met their immediate needs during the journey to the point where even their shoes and clothing never wore out. But sadly, like so many today, this too was overlooked because of their inability to witness God’s hand in all areas of their lives. He knows BEST!

Too often our focus is on the wrong thing. When situations arise beyond our control, the panic button is pushed and we begin to see the problem bigger than our God. This opens the door of faith to take flight in fear, which leaves little room for hope.

“But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me.”

What is the spiritual definition of Grace? It is the unmerited mercy that is the favor of God that has been freely given to ALL mankind. You cannot purchase it or earn it (through works) in any way.

You may ask, “How can one miss out on the grace of God?” Well let’s take another look at the children of Israel and on their extended journey.

What warranted the 40-year trek around Mount Sinai, which originally was only an 11 day’s journey to the promise land flowing with milk and honey? For the children of Israel, as it is for many today, it was disobedience to the will of God (seeking our will over his), grumbling (always complaining) and unbelief (lack of faith). There are many mountains we tour unnecessarily that hinder our walk with the lord and often come from being impatient, prideful, desiring to have one’s on own way, having a lack of humility, being unappreciative and not being willing to yield to the will of god.

"Out of the fullness of his grace he has blessed us all, giving us one blessing after another."?

I recall on a Sunday afternoon drive hearing these words, "I waited 40 years for you." The Lord went on to explain that from the time I became responsible in my decision making, which is when I became of age and knowledgeable enough to be held accountable by the Lord for my actions through the power of choice, I too had many preventable journeys around my personal manmade mountains. And through it all, his unconditional love, grace and mercy had been extended to me without end. The lord went on to share that it was at age 40 that I surrendered my heart and self to him and his will.

And I am forever grateful for His love and patience. My life has never been the same since. Praise the Lord!

“However, I consider my life worth nothing to me; my only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me – the task of testifying to the good news of God's grace.”

God knew you and me before we were created in our mother’s womb. He intricately had woven every detail of our life to guarantee successful living through that of His son and our Lord and Savior. And over time, through our personal relationship with Jesus, we have learned to trust in the Lord. He showers you and me daily with his grace and mercy. Without it there is no hope.

"Let us praise God for his glorious grace, for the free gift he gave us in his dear Son!"?

You may ask how one begins to receive this love of Grace if you have never had a sincere relationship with God. By your own free will, you accept Christ as Lord and Savior. This will be the most important declaration you will make. Do not allow this moment to pass; tomorrow is not promised.

When you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord," and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. This has nothing to do with religion and all to do with a relationship. It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and Savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

May the lord keep you and bless you continuously. Shalom, go in peace.

Bible references: Titus 2:11-14 ESV: Hebrews 4:16; 2 Corinthians 12:9; John 1:16; Acts 20:24; Ephesians 1:6. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.

-- Edith Nevis can be reached at 857-2200 or at enevis@gannett.com.