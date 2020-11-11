By His Grace: God is Sovereign and still in control

Edith Nevis

What a whirlwind the year 2020 has been, with its many twists and turns and uncertainties in life. Some were good, and some were not so good.

Through it all, you and I faced each trial with assurance from Heaven we shall overcome. As we come to this crossroad together, it is imperative more now than ever that our faith is securely anchored in the Lord. Fear has no room for residency in the heart of a believer.

“Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me.”

Many have developed a mindset in recent days that the Lord may have abandoned their petition in prayer. And when a prayer goes unanswered, the thought of abandonment infiltrates our hearts by way of confession, eventually leading us to believe the lie of the enemy, God does not care. Not true.

"Know therefore that the LORD your God is God, the faithful God who keeps covenant and steadfast love with those who love Him and keep His commandments, to a thousand generations."

As a believer, you and I are to forever hold on to our faith especially in times of trouble. It is written: "Be strong and courageous, for you shall go with this people into the land that the LORD has sworn to their fathers to give them, and you shall put them in possession of it. It is the LORD who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not leave you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed."

Brothers and sisters in Christ, this is not the time to throw in the towel and give up hope. Be careful not to become impatient in your prayer and petition. Remember God has been in your yesterday, today and tomorrow. This means he already has a full proof plan in place.

"Don’t be impatient. Wait for the Lord, and He will come and save you! Be brave, stouthearted, and courageous. Yes, wait and he will help you."

Waiting on the Lord, I admit, can be difficult, especially during those seasons of life where situations arise beyond our comprehension and control. Our initial reaction is to take charge and fix the problem ourselves. We are naturally programmed to be assertive when faced with opposition. Otherwise, our confidence becomes shaky, leaving us to feel we are suffocating in the face of our situations.

This was never the plan of God. We are to seek Him in all things and follow His divine plan. Never to take matters up in strife for to do so will create an atmosphere of chaos and discord. You and I are called to be a light upon a hill for Christ and to do so we must walk in love, His love at all times.

As believers, we are instructed to cast our cares unto the Lord. That includes everything that concerns you -- family, finances, health, doubts and fears. And most importantly, we are to pray for one another, which includes those in authority.

"Cast your burden on the Lord [release it] and He will sustain and uphold you; He will never allow the righteous to be shaken (slip, fall, fail)."

Many miss this point. How so? Lack of self-control while trying to do things our own way causes us to miss the blessings that come from fully trusting in the lord. Remember we serve a God that is Sovereign and still in control.

“For by him all things were created, in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities—all things were created through him and for him. And he is before all things, and in him all things hold together.”

Never allow that which you cannot control interfere with your trust in God. His word promises life, protection, strength and wisdom for those who genuinely seek it, and His word never returns void.

"For all the promises of God in Him are Yes, and in Him Amen, to the glory of God through us."

And as this year comes fast to a close, we know that our God never sleep nor slumber and shall not be mocked. That which He started, He shall finish to completion and on His timing. So be encouraged and keep the faith as we finish this race strong and together. Remember always Jesus is the Captain of our team.

You may ask, how I can be a part of this race you speak of? It begins with a choice.

By your own free will, you accept Christ as Lord and Savior. This will be the most important census count of all. Do not allow this moment to pass; tomorrow is not promised.

When you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord," and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. This has nothing to do with religion and all to do with a relationship. It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and Savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next time, enjoy a wonderful and safe weekend.

May the Lord keep you and bless you continuously. In Jesus' name, amen.

