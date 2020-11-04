By His Grace: Who do you say I Am?

Edith Nevis

On Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, I had just stepped into his room on the ICU unit; though the television was on, I could tell he was not watching. He appeared in deep thought. Trying not to startle him, I silently walked up to his bedside and gently gave him a kiss on the forehead. A few moments had passed when he managed to faintly whisper, “He asked, who am I to you?”

This caused me to pause. I knew whom he referred to, who was asking the question. I smiled in reply; he then repeated himself once more. In those defining moments two things were apparent his transitions into heaven drew near and were solidified by his faith in Christ.

You may ask why the Lord chose that moment to ask the question.

I, too, wondered the same and came to the conclusions that either the Lord wanted him to be assured where and with whom he would spend eternity as a believer in Christ or he had to settle some things before taking that final breath. Yes, even on your deathbed it is never too late to get right with God.

“If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”

If you were asked who Christ is to you, how would you respond?

Some view him as a man that once walked the earth, did some miracles and died to never be seen again. Others believe he is a myth conjured up to persuade you into submission through fear. And then there are those who believe he never existed at all. All these are dangerous positions to take that can cast you into utter darkness and damnation. And what of loved ones or friends who leave this side of Heaven unsure or perhaps never received Christ as Lord and Savior.

It is written: “But whoever denies me before men, I also will deny before my Father who is in heaven.”

It was his love that kept him on the cross for you and me. And it was his death, burial and resurrection that paid the cost for our sins. Our Lord should never be viewed as a casual acquaintance or just a friend alone for he is so much more if you would just get to know him.

Allow me to share who Jesus is to all of mankind beginning in 1 Timothy 2:5 and other biblical passages:

"For there is one God, and there is one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus, he is the Alpha and the Omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end. For whoever finds him finds life and obtains favor from the Lord, but he who fails to find him injures himself; all who hate him love death.

It is written of Christ and the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For in Christ there is all of God in a human body. And being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross. Therefore God has highly exalted him and bestowed on him the name that is above every name, so that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.

For our sake He made Him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in Him we might become the righteousness of God. And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved. And neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord."

You may ask, how I can be sure when the question is asked of me I am in right standing with God?

When you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord," and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. This has nothing to do with religion and all to do with a relationship. It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and Savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next time, enjoy a wonderful and safe weekend.

May the lord keep you and bless you continuously. In Jesus' name, amen.

Bible references: 1 John 1:9 ESV; Matthew 10:33 ESV; 1 Timothy 2:5 ESV; Revelation 22:13 ESV; Proverbs 8:35-36 ESV; John 1:14 ESV; John 3:16 ESV; Colossians 2:9; Philippians 2:8-11 ESV; 2 Corinthians 5:21 ESV; Acts 4:12 ESV: Romans 8:39. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.

Edith Nevis can be reached at 857-2200 or at enevis@gannett.com.