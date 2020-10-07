By His Grace: Make your vote count in Heaven

Edith Nevis

In less than a month, a pivotal moment in America history like never before will take place. As citizens of the United States, we have a civil and spiritual duty to voice how this great nation should be governed.

What is at stake?

Our nation that was founded on Biblical principles has fallen away from what is right in the sight of God. On Nov. 3, we will be responsible to select our next leader. Many have decided to not vote due to deep political views or personal dislike for each candidate. It is time to look beyond the veil and ask yourself in whom do you trust this election season?

Before you answer, allow me to share some vital information with you.

Are you aware there are many verses in the Bible that refer to our voting responsibilities in an election? What would have happened if Jesus was given the option to vote for or against the laying down of his life for you and me? We would be forever lost and without hope.

“For the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost.”

This election season goes deeper than man. What is at stake is our moral and spiritual standing before almighty God, who will judge the nation based on its deeds. We must not remain silent when it comes to life and purity, which is freedom from immorality in this country. Allow what is right before God to be your compass when you vote.

Here are just a few of our voting responsibilities beginning in Exodus 18:21 and other biblical passages:

But select capable men from all the people — men who fear God, trustworthy men who hate dishonest gain — and appoint them as officials over thousands, hundreds, fifties and tens.

He who rules over men must be just, ruling in the fear of God.

Dare any of you, having a matter against another, go to law before the unrighteous, and not before the saints? Do you not know that the saints will judge the world? And if the world will be judged by you, are you unworthy to judge the smallest matters? Do you not know that we shall judge angels? How much more, things that pertain to this life? If then you have judgments concerning things pertaining to this life, do you appoint those who are least esteemed by the church to judge? I say this to your shame. Is it so, that there is not a wise man among you, not even one, who will be able to judge between his brethren?

Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the path of sinners, nor sits in the seat of the scornful.

What is disturbing is how many Christians have chosen not to go to the polls at all. Statistics show that as little as 50 percent of Christians vote.

The primary excuse heard is how does one choose the “lesser of two evils” in this election?

As a believer in Christ, where does our faith truly lie?

Has God changed in some way that we failed to remember he is ultimately in charge including in this election?

Whoever is privileged to obtain the rights to be called the next commander and chief will be placed there by the one and only King of Kings.

“He changes times and seasons; he deposes kings and rises up others. He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to the discerning.”

You and I have nothing to fear this election, for it is written, "The LORD will keep you from all evil; he will keep your life.”

For those who have never voted or are undecided when in doubt go before the Lord in prayer to seek an answer. I can assure you an answer will come. When it does not question it, trust Him.

Many will agree to disagree this election season. Remember our love for one another should never be clouded through the lens of political views.

Recall Nebuchadnezzar II, the Chaldean king of the Neo-Babylonian Empire, a man who seemingly was considered unfit and immoral in the second chapter of Daniel. Then in Jeremiah 43:10 he was referred to as “my servant” by God. What other’s saw of him was not of a servant of God but more of a tyrant of a king.

What was God alluding to in Nebuchadnezzar?

He was referring to what he would become.

Remember to not vote is to forfeit your right to an opinion regarding the government and who is leading the way.

I have a saying, “A closed mouth can never be fed.”

This election season please go out to the polls and vote.

May the lord keep you and bless you continuously. Shalom, go in peace.

Bible references: Luke 19:10: Exodus 18:21 NIV; 2 Samuel 23:3; 1 Corinthians 6:1-8; Psalm 1:1 Daniel 2:21 NIV; Psalm 121:7 NIV. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.

