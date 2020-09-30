By His Grace: Believe and declare I am blessed!

Edith Nevis

“Because I am blessed with knowledge, insight, and wisdom, I am making the best decisions for a pure and blameless life.”

In times in which we now live, all things unsure come into question, including self-worth. You may ask how so? In the year of 2020, we all will encounter situations beyond the norm that have forever shifted life perspective.

Anti-Semitism is on the rise. To identify as a Christian has come under attack. As a believer, we are never to allow the enemy the right to determine our value before man. We do not have to live with an identity crisis. You and I are not outcasts, vagabonds, without a home, family or love. Through Christ we have been given a new beginning, fresh start and title that authorize and validate who we are in him and to whom we belong.

It is time to re-evaluate our opinion of ourselves. It is what God said about you and me that should be of utmost concern and not the world’s view. Align your actions, thoughts and words regarding your position in the family of Christ with His. When the enemy tries to persuade you of anything that contradicts the word of God regarding yourself, rebuke the thought and declare out loud what has been written about you long ago and stand today.

Remind the enemy who you are in Christ Jesus.

Believe and declare, "I am a child of God:"

“So in Christ Jesus you are all children of God through faith.”

And as His children, you and I will always be precious and valued in His heart. It was through this love that we were purchased by the shed blood of his only begotten son. Jesus. And there is nothing that can snatch you and me out of his hands.

"My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all, and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father's hand."

Believe and declare, "I am loved by God:"

“But because of His great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, made us alive with Christ even when we were dead in transgressions—it is by grace you have been saved.”

The world system tends to base love on emotions and retribution. No wonder so many are confused. Look at the example set before us. When images of destruction and chaos flood the news, it is neither to inform you of the latest world events nor to move you to compassion. The enemy has been hard at work to desensitize and destabilize our love for others. This is accomplished through the lens of hate. But take heed if you hate what God loves then you will end up loving what God hates.

Always remember the love of God for you and I go beyond words which includes an eternal plan.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that everyone who believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

“I am the gate; whoever enters through me will be saved. They will come in and go out, and find pasture. The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.”

As the body of Christ we are to help build one another up in spirit and in truth. Allow his love to become our own. This is a command, not a request. “Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.”

Believe and declare, "I am blessed:"

“God’s blessings overflow in every area of my life. I am blessed by the LORD in my earthly circumstances. I am abundantly supplied for every good work and I am able to successfully accomplish all He has for me to do.”

You and I can always place total and absolute faith in his truthfulness, fulfillment of promises, forgiveness of sin, readiness to help, refusal to leave, his peace and rest, unconditional love, protection and provision, answers to all calls, healing, guidance and joy, and so much if we only BELIEVE!.

How does one obtain this gift of love which is promised? Simply make Jesus lord of your life. Our true identity begins and ends with him.

By your own free will, you accept Christ as lord and savior. This will be the most important declaration you will make. Do not allow this moment to pass; tomorrow is not promised.

When you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord," and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. This has nothing to do with religion and all to do with a relationship. It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and Savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

May the lord keep you and bless you continuously. Shalom, go in peace.

Bible references: Ephesians 1:8b-9; Galatians 3:26; John 10:29; Ephesians 2:4-5; John 3:16; John 10:9-10; 1 John 4:7-8; 2 Corinthians 9:6-8. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.

