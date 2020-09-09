By His Grace: The pursuit of righteousness brings joy

Edith Nevis

“Whoever pursues righteousness and love finds life, prosperity and honor.”

To live righteously is to conduct one’s life in an upright manner and with moral standards that reflect our relationship with the Lord. As a representative of the kingdom of God in all that we do, we should mirror his ways. This will mean in the face of evil, do what is right.

I understand it can be difficult to walk in love, especially when one is being unfairly persecuted. Remember, for those who are found in Christ and Him in them, there is nothing too hard to accomplish and overcome.

To begin the pursuit of righteousness, learn the ways of the one you are to follow. How do you get to know a person? Invest quality time with that person. As we establish a firm foundation in Christ by spending time in his presence, we acquire knowledge of his character and nature. To know the father is to know the son. The best place to start your quest is in the New Testament, beginning with the Book of John.

“In the beginning was the word, and the word was with God, and the word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made. In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind.”

As we meditate upon the word of God, we can learn the characteristics of God and are to emulate them for ourselves. The true nature of God is wrapped up in one word: love.

As you read the book of John, you will discover Jesus, who is God wrapped in flesh and solely for our benefit came humbly to serve and not to be served. We are called to be servants as well.

“The word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only son, who came from the father, full of grace and truth.”

The lord establishes early on his love and respect for those around him. He’s never boastful of himself and of his supreme authority over heaven and on earth. When at the wedding at Cana in Galilee, he did not refuse his mother’s request though it was not his time to be fully revealed.

“And Jesus and his disciples had also been invited to the wedding. When the wine was gone, Jesus’ mother said to him, “They have no more wine.” “Woman, why do you involve me?” Jesus replied. “My hour has not yet come.” His mother said to the servants, “Do whatever he tells you.”

Jesus exhibits through his teaching and example of love tremendous patience, grace and mercy. Even when ridiculed and persecuted, his love never changes. To be like Christ, we must live as he lived, love as he loved and give as he gave. Do you know how to walk in the ways of the lord and what it entails? Do all things unto him even if it costs us in the process.

“A person may think their own ways are right, but the Lord weighs the heart.”

It is never enough to claim to be a Christian if you are unaware what it means truly to live a Christ-like life. Many call themselves Christians by default because of family association or generational congregation, going with the flow more than truly experiencing radical life change. Neither guarantees eternal life in heaven.

Jesus answered, “Very truly I tell you, no one can enter the kingdom of God unless they are born of water and the spirit. Flesh gives birth to flesh, but the spirit gives birth to spirit. You should not be surprised at my saying, ‘You must be born again.’ The wind blows wherever it pleases. You hear its sound, but you cannot tell where it comes from or where it is going. So it is with everyone born of the spirit.”

The lord has a question for you today, “Who Am I to You?”

Is your answer "Lord?"

Are you ready to surrender all to the lord? If your answer is yes, allow me to extend an invitation to experience his love.

By your own free will, you accept Christ as lord and savior. Do not allow this moment to pass; tomorrow is not promised.

When you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord," and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive me of my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my Lord and Savior from this day forward. In Jesus' name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next time, enjoy a wonderful and safe weekend.

May the lord keep you and bless you continuously. In Jesus' name, amen.

Bible references: Proverbs 21:21 NIV; John 1:1-4 NIV; John 1:14 NIV; John 2:1-5 NIV; Proverbs 21:2 NIV; John 3:5-8 NIV. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.

