Pierre Part man sentenced to 20 years for pornography involving juveniles

A Pierre Part man was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to pornography involving juveniles, the 23rd Judicial District Attorney announced.

According to a news release, 34-year-old Tal Gaudet pled guilty as a result of a plea agreement following a 2022 arrest.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle prosecuted Gaudet and Judge Cody Martin presided over the matter.

Per the release, agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation May 2, 2022 into Gaudet for reportedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

Agents determined Gaudet was obtaining and sharing pornography of children under the age of 13 via a social media application, according to the release.

Agents reportedly executed a search warrant at Gaudet's residence where electronic devices were seized for forensic examinations.

According to the release, Gaudet disclosed to agents that he was the user of the reported social media account and engaged in viewing and trading images of child pornography.

Gaudet was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Upon entering the guilty plea, pursuant to the plea agreement, Gaudet was sentenced to 20 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Upon release, Gaudet must register and notify as a sex offender or child predator for a period of 25 years.

The 23rd Judicial District includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.