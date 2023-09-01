Congressman announces $207 million in climate resilience funding

Louisiana U.S. Rep. Troy Carter was among dignitaries who announced a total of $207 million in funding for climate resilience projects.

According to a news release, the selections made through two competitive grant programs are aimed at enhancing resilience from extreme weather.

"With this announcement, we celebrate a tremendous step towards securing our nation's future against the ravages of the climate crisis and extreme weather events," Carter said in the release. "This new climate resilience funding marks a pivotal moment in safeguarding our communities and building a more resilient nation. Millions of Americans bear the brunt of climate change's impact every year, whether through droughts, extreme heat, wildfires, or floods. These funds reflect a recognition of the growing threats posed by climate change and a commitment to addressing them head-on."

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides FEMA with nearly $7 billion to assist communities in addressing vulnerability to flood, hurricanes, drought, wildfires, and extreme heat, according to the release.

For the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities national competition, FEMA selected 124 projects across 115 communities. A $19 million project in Louisiana’s Second Congressional District went to strengthening the electrical grid in Jefferson Parish.

For the Flood Mitigation Assistance program, FEMA selected 149 projects in the National Flood Insurance Program in 28 states.

Projects selected in the district, which runs from the Baton Rouge to New Orleans area, included $3 million for Ascension Parish to elevate 18 severe repetitive and repetitive loss structures and elevate flood-prone properties.