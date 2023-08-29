Ascension Parish included in $207.3 million in Louisiana flood mitigation grants: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced Louisiana will receive $207,331,570 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in flood mitigation assistance grants and Building Resilient Infrastructures and Communities grants.

In a news release, Ascension Parish was listed twice: a $1,980,000 grant to provide federal funding to elevate 13 flood-prone structures and install green infrastructure modifications with a total of 43 repetitive loss and severe repetitive loss paid claims across the structures, and a $1,020,000 grant to provide funding to elevate five repetitive and severe repetitive loss structures.

“The best way to recover from a storm is never to flood at all, and this resilience building is what the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was created for,” Cassidy said in the announcement. "This funding invests in mitigation to protect our communities, give families peace of mind, and significantly reduce the risk of flooding in the future.”

Several other southern Louisiana parishes and cities were listed in the release, including in the New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Houma and Alexandria areas.