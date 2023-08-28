Multiple school systems throughout Louisiana, including Ascension Parish, receive bomb threats

A non-specific bomb threat was emailed the morning of Aug. 28 to multiple school districts throughout Louisiana, including Ascension Parish.

According to a message Ascension Parish public schools sent to parents and guardians, the threat was not believed to be credible, and the district was working with law enforcement, placing schools on heightened alert.

"Please know, we have several safety measures in place on our campuses to restrict access to our buildings," the message read. "Nevertheless, we take the safety of our students and staff very seriously, and there will be a heightened law enforcement presence at our schools."

Baton Rouge area media outlets WBRZ, WAFB, and the Livingston Parish News reported Livingston Parish public schools canceled all classes as a precaution.

Assumption Parish's public school system reported in a social media post it was among the districts to receive a bomb threat.

"Based on the information we received and speaking to our local sheriff department, we believe that the threat is not credible but we are taking the necessary precautions," the post read. "Additionally, the severe weather early this morning has caused major power outages in our areas. Several schools will be without power for a few hours. As a result, we will be closing schools today. Buses will be bringing students home in the order they were picked up beginning with high school. Students will be excused."